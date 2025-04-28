Toddler Covered in Blood Leads Cops to Horrific Scene – Mom Found Stabbed to Death in Car

A tragic incident unfolded in Miami, Florida, where a 29-year-old man allegedly stabbed his ex-girlfriend to death inside her car. The crime occurred on a Saturday afternoon, and the suspect has been arrested on charges of murder and child abuse.

What Happened in Miami?

The Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office began investigating the crime shortly before 4 p.m. on Saturday. A 3-year-old girl was seen walking alone near Southwest 144th Street and Southwest 134th Avenue. Her grandmother flagged down a deputy when she noticed the child had dried blood on her face and clothing.

Deputies followed the child back to her home but couldn’t find her mother. A search of the area led officers to the mother’s vehicle, where they discovered 24-year-old Maria Camila Garcia-Molina unresponsive, with apparent stab wounds. Paramedics arrived on the scene but could only pronounce her dead.

Discovery of the Victim’s Body

Upon further investigation, deputies found Garcia-Molina’s body covered in blankets in the passenger seat of her car. She had suffered multiple stab wounds to her neck, torso, and other parts of her body. Authorities believe the young girl was present during the attack, but she appeared to have been unharmed physically.

The girl told deputies that her mother had been hit in the head and was sleeping, suggesting she may have been attacked while unconscious.

Arrest of the Suspect

Through investigation, police arrested 29-year-old Joy Chandra Nath, who is now facing charges of second-degree murder and child abuse. Nath is identified as Garcia-Molina’s ex-boyfriend. According to family members, Garcia-Molina had previously filed a restraining order against Nath due to his stalking behavior.

An altercation between Nath and Garcia-Molina’s current boyfriend had reportedly taken place just a day earlier at a local mall. This altercation could have been a key event that led to the fatal attack.

Evidence Against the Suspect

The police apprehended Nath after a traffic stop early on Sunday morning. Nath was found with scratches on his face, arms, and neck, suggesting he may have struggled with Garcia-Molina before the attack. Additionally, Nath was in possession of the victim’s belongings, which he claimed he was returning after a breakfast outing with Garcia-Molina and her daughter. However, the suspect’s statements about the events did not align with the evidence gathered.

Nath remains in jail without bond. Records show that he was previously out on bond for theft-related charges from the previous year.

The murder of Maria Camila Garcia-Molina has left her family and the Miami community in shock. The tragic event also highlights the dangers of domestic violence, as Nath had a history of stalking and had been previously restrained from contacting the victim. As the legal process continues, the focus will be on seeking justice for Garcia-Molina and ensuring that her daughter is safe from harm.

SOURCE