To prevent the matter from getting to trial, an unprepared divorce lawyer pursued a client and fatally stabbed the mother of four: Police

After more than a decade of waiting for justice, authorities have arrested an Ohio divorce attorney they say is behind the 2013 murder of one of his clients. Prosecutors allege the motive was shocking: the attorney didn’t want to go to trial.

What Happened to Aliza Sherman?

On March 24, 2013, 53-year-old Aliza Sherman was scheduled to meet with her attorney, Gregory Moore, outside his law office in downtown Cleveland. She had a divorce trial scheduled the next day and was meeting Moore for a final discussion.

But police say Moore never intended to have that meeting.

Shortly after texting Moore that she had arrived and was waiting in her car, Aliza was chased and stabbed 10 times in broad daylight near the office. She later died at a nearby hospital. Surveillance video showed the attack, but the suspect was not clearly identified at the time.

Who Is Gregory Moore?

Moore, now 51 years old, was Aliza’s divorce attorney at the time. According to the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s Office, Moore was unprepared for the trial and had a track record of delaying court appearances.

In fact, the year before the murder, Moore had called in three bomb threats to courthouses where he was scheduled to appear. He pleaded guilty to those crimes and served a six-month sentence.

Prosecutors Say It Was a Planned Murder

Moore is now indicted on charges of aggravated murder, conspiracy, and kidnapping.

Authorities say Moore:

Turned off his phone to avoid being tracked,

Used a company Wi-Fi hotspot to fake a response to Aliza’s text,

Pretended to be waiting inside the office,

Continued to send texts after the attack to make it look like he was unaware,

Entered his office through the back door after the murder,

Later switched phones to avoid police detection.

The divorce case was dismissed after Sherman’s death and never went to trial. Her estranged husband has since passed away.

New Evidence Finally Leads to Arrest

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation took over the case in 2021, and new evidence helped investigators finally connect the dots.

Moore was arrested near Austin, Texas, on May 3, 2024. He will be returned to Ohio for arraignment.

“This doesn’t surprise me,” said retired lead investigator Ed Tomba. “We had suspicions, but we didn’t have the evidence.”

In addition to the murder charges, Moore had already pleaded guilty to lying to police and making bomb threats in the earlier parts of the investigation.

A Long Wait for Justice

Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael C. O’Malley said in a statement:

“The Sherman family has waited over a decade for answers regarding their mother’s homicide. Through the tenacious work of multiple law enforcement agencies, evidence was accumulated that paints the unmistakable picture that Gregory Moore orchestrated and participated in the brutal murder of Aliza Sherman.”

The case was previously featured on NBC’s Dateline, keeping public interest alive.

After more than 11 years, the murder of Aliza Sherman may finally see justice. The shocking case involving her own attorney has stunned both legal experts and the community. As Moore awaits trial, many are hoping that the truth will fully come to light—and that the Sherman family will get the closure they’ve long deserved.

SOURCE