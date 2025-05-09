Things did not go her way’: Mom ‘attempted to run over a group of primary pupils’ after they escaped from a dispute, police said

In a shocking case from Louisiana, a 23-year-old mother has been arrested for allegedly driving children to a school fight and then trying to run over a group of elementary students with her car. The woman, Lejonkica Sharp, now faces serious charges and is under police custody.

What Happened at Pine Grove Elementary School?

The incident happened on the morning of April 29 at Pine Grove Elementary School in Shreveport, Louisiana. According to the Shreveport Police Department, Sharp drove to the school and let several kids out of her car so they could fight other children. When things didn’t go as she expected, she allegedly tried to run over a group of kids using her car.

A witness, who is also a parent, saw what was happening and called 911. The caller told police that Sharp had brought children to the school just to start a fight with her own children. When those kids ran away, Sharp reportedly drove her car toward them in an attempt to hit them.

One of the Kids Was Her Own

Reports say that at least one of the children Sharp brought was her own. This has raised serious questions about parenting and safety in schools. The police quickly began their investigation, and a school patrol officer reviewed the CCTV footage to identify the suspect.

Sharp claimed that the children had thrown rocks at her car, but the school’s security footage told a very different story.

What the Video Showed

Police say the video clearly showed Sharp trying to run over six children. Based on this evidence, she was arrested on May 1 and charged with six counts of aggravated assault. These are very serious charges, especially since they involve young children.

The Caddo Parish School Board helped in the investigation, and the police thanked them for their cooperation.

Police Warn Other Parents

In a strongly worded statement, the police said, “If you’re encouraging your kids to fight at school, you are the problem.” They also added, “If you think the solution to kid drama is vehicular assault — we’ve got a spot for you, and it’s not in the carpool line.”

This message has been widely shared online, as people express shock over the incident.

Why This Is So Serious

This case highlights how dangerous and irresponsible behavior by adults can put children’s lives at risk. Schools should be safe places where kids can learn and grow, not places where parents bring violence. Sharp’s actions not only endangered the lives of other children but also set a terrible example for her own child.

Parents play a major role in shaping their children’s behavior. Encouraging fights and taking violent actions shows a complete lack of responsibility. Thanks to quick action by the school staff and police, the children involved were not seriously hurt. But the emotional trauma may take longer to heal. This case is a strong reminder that schools must remain safe spaces — and that adults need to act like adults.

