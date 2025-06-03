Crime

The lawyer of a guy accused of chopping up a teen after a first date receives death threats, encouraging him to leave or risk the death of his family, according to police

The lawyer of a guy accused of chopping up a teen after a first date receives death threats, encouraging him to leave or risk the death of his family, according to police

The family of defense attorney Anthony Cotton, representing Maxwell Anderson in a high-profile murder case, has reportedly received death threats warning they will be harmed if Cotton does not drop the case. Police are investigating the threats, which Cotton called “uncalled for and unacceptable.”

Case Background

Maxwell Anderson, 34, stands accused of murdering 19-year-old Sade Robinson during their first date in April 2024. Charges include first-degree intentional homicide, mutilation of a corpse, and arson related to the destruction of Robinson’s vehicle.

Details of the Crime

Authorities began investigating after a severed human leg was found in Warnimont Park, near Milwaukee, shortly after Robinson was reported missing by her family. Surveillance footage shows Robinson and Anderson at a restaurant and later at Anderson’s home. Her phone’s location data traces her leaving Anderson’s residence and later the park where her remains were discovered.

The victim’s car was found burned early in the morning hours, and Anderson was seen on surveillance boarding a bus near the vehicle’s location. Investigators found blood evidence and a “sex dungeon” in Anderson’s basement.

Trial Developments

During the first week of trial, prosecutors presented cellphone data, surveillance footage, and detailed the grim discovery of Robinson’s dismembered remains, including graphic testimony describing severed limbs.

Attorney’s Statement on Threats

Cotton expressed sympathy for the tragedy’s impact but condemned the threats against his family, emphasizing the constitutional right to defense, even in difficult cases.

The trial continues as investigators and the court seek justice in a disturbing case marked by both shocking evidence and threats against the defense team.

