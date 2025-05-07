The father who forced his ex-wife to “choose between” herself and her son by holding a gun to her head discovers her fate

In an emotional court hearing last week, the family of Kaylah Farmer confronted her killer, Joshua Farmer — her ex-husband — who was sentenced to 80 years in prison for her cold-blooded murder at a gas station in Indiana in June 2023.

The 32-year-old pleaded guilty to the crime in March, and although the prosecutors initially aimed for the death penalty, the court handed him a lengthy sentence for a murder that shocked the community.

A Mother and Sisters Speak Out in Court

During the sentencing, Kaylah’s mother and two sisters delivered powerful statements, making it clear that Farmer would no longer have any place in their lives.

Her mother, Tracey Walser, said, “No sentence will ever bring her back or erase the pain we live with every single day. But a just sentence can help us begin to heal.”

Kaylah’s sister, Kassie Adkins, also addressed the tragic impact the murder has had on the victim’s children. “Their father killed their mother. That will be the defining truth of their lives — a tragedy they never chose.”

The most emotional moment came from her other sister, Alisha Landis, who addressed Farmer directly in court. “You have no children. You have no legacy. You will be erased from our lives. Gone. Bye bye. You will have no power here, not over me, not over Kaylah’s children.”

The Shocking Details of the Crime

One month before the murder, court documents revealed that Farmer had violently assaulted Kaylah in front of their children. He punched and choked her, pointed a gun at her head, and demanded she choose between herself or her child. The child later told police that Kaylah had tried to call 911, but Farmer took her phone away.

Just a few weeks later, in June 2023, Farmer followed Kaylah to a gas station. While she was sitting in her car at the pump, he fired 15 bullets through the window, killing her on the spot. This act of extreme violence occurred in broad daylight and stunned the local community.

No Remorse Shown in Court

Despite the seriousness of the crime, Joshua Farmer chose not to speak during his sentencing. When asked if he had anything to say, he simply said, “I don’t have anything to say,” as Kaylah’s grieving family looked on.

The 80-year sentence includes time for both the murder and the earlier domestic violence incident, showing the court’s effort to deliver justice for both crimes.

The sentencing of Joshua Farmer to 80 years in prison brings a small sense of justice to the family of Kaylah Farmer. While nothing can undo the pain of losing a mother, sister, and daughter in such a brutal way, the punishment offers some closure. Her family made it clear in court that Farmer’s name will no longer be spoken in their homes, and he will be remembered not as a father or husband, but as a violent criminal who destroyed a family. Kaylah’s children will grow up knowing the truth — but also surrounded by the love and strength of those determined to honour her memory.

