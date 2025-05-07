The alleged kidnapper Elizabeth Smart claims that she broke the terms of her sex offender parole because she was “Commanded by the Lord.”

Wanda Barzee, the woman who helped kidnap and abuse teenager Elizabeth Smart, was arrested again on 1 May for violating the terms of her parole. At 79 years old, Barzee is still a registered sex offender in Utah and is legally banned from visiting any public parks.

However, police say Barzee told them that she visited two parks in Salt Lake City because she was “commanded to by the Lord.”

Barzee Violates Parole by Visiting Parks

According to a police report, Barzee told officers that she went to Liberty Park on 9 April and later also visited Sugarhouse Park. While at the parks, she said she sat on benches and fed ducks.

Since Barzee was convicted for kidnapping a minor, she is not allowed to go to any community parks under Utah state law. After her arrest, Judge Amber Mettler reviewed the affidavit and confirmed that the officer acted correctly in arresting her without a warrant. Barzee was released the same day on court orders, but her case has not yet appeared on the court schedule.

Investigation and Possible Punishment

Brent Weisberg, spokesperson for the Salt Lake City Police Department, said detectives had collected enough information to arrest Barzee after a proper investigation.

This is her first known parole violation. She now faces a class A misdemeanor charge, which can result in up to 364 days in jail. If she violates her parole again, she could be charged with a felony, which is more serious and can carry a longer sentence.

Recap of the Elizabeth Smart Case

Barzee is best known for her role in the 2002 kidnapping of Elizabeth Smart, who was just 14 years old at the time. Barzee and her husband, Brian David Mitchell, abducted Smart at knifepoint from her bedroom in Salt Lake City and held her captive for nine months.

During that time, Smart was forced into a so-called “marriage” with Mitchell and was sexually abused almost every day. Barzee actively participated in the abuse, encouraging Mitchell and often being present during the assaults.

The three of them moved between abandoned homes and campsites across Utah and even in parts of San Diego, managing to avoid capture despite a nationwide manhunt.

How the Case Was Solved

The case took a major turn when Smart’s younger sister, who witnessed the kidnapping, recognised Mitchell’s voice as someone who had worked at their home before. This led to a breakthrough in the investigation.

Sketches and photos of Mitchell and Barzee were soon shown on the TV show America’s Most Wanted. Around the same time, Smart was being taken out in public by her captors, often in disguise.

Eventually, someone spotted them and called the authorities. Smart was rescued on 12 March 2003 — nearly nine months after she was taken on 5 June 2002.

Mitchell was sentenced to life in prison. Barzee received a 15-year sentence but was released in 2018 after getting credit for time served.

Elizabeth Smart Still Sees Barzee as a Threat

Smart has openly said that she believes Barzee is just as responsible as Mitchell for the abuse. In 2018, Smart objected to Barzee’s early release and said she was still a danger to society. Smart said she felt unsafe knowing that Barzee, who once took part in her torture, was now free.

Wanda Barzee’s recent arrest for violating her parole by visiting public parks has once again put the spotlight on a dark chapter of American criminal history. Despite being released early from prison, her recent actions — and her claims of being “commanded by the Lord” — have raised concerns about her mental state and the risks she may still pose. Elizabeth Smart, who suffered deeply during her captivity, continues to warn the public about Barzee’s influence and behavior, which many believe still make her a danger to the community.

