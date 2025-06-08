Shut up before you end up like Kennedy’: Man vowed to assassinate Trump and screamed about the ‘government betraying me,’ police say

Sheldon Biddle, 25, from Florida, has been arrested after allegedly making threats of violence against President Donald Trump, Tesla CEO Elon Musk, and Deputy FBI Director Dan Bongino on social media. The arrest follows a series of disturbing posts on X (formerly Twitter) where Biddle made violent statements targeting high-profile figures.

Threatening Posts and Arrest Details

According to the Ormond Beach Police Department, Biddle is facing state charges of making written threats to kill or inflict bodily injury and being a fugitive from justice. Police allege that Biddle made a post on X, telling Trump to “shut up before you end up like Kennedy,” an apparent reference to the assassination of President John F. Kennedy. Additionally, other posts contained language like: “Do I have to (expletive) kill someone to get attention? Hellooooooooo?” and “I’m so god damn sick of my government betraying me. I’d rather die fighting for what I believe in.”

Authorities stated that Biddle had an active federal warrant for his arrest and was taken into custody on Thursday at a park on North Nova Road in Ormond Beach, Florida. Ormond Beach Police Chief Jesse Godfrey condemned the threats, saying, “We have absolutely no tolerance for threats of violence in our city. No one should feel unsafe in their place of worship, neighborhood, or community, and we will act swiftly to hold offenders accountable.”

Alleged Racist and Antisemitic Posts

A review of Biddle’s X account revealed a series of troubling posts, including antisemitic, racist, and anti-LGBTQ statements. Authorities noted that Biddle had expressed strong hostility towards law enforcement and had made radical threats of violence, all while claiming to protect the U.S. Constitution. One post aimed at Trump referred to the president as a “tyrant” and expressed regret over voting for him due to his support for Israel. Biddle is also alleged to have made threats against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

One post reportedly read: “@TedNugent is a boot licking traitor to America & the @NRA has never done what the majority wants. Want somebody willing to kill tyrants? I’m your guy!!!!”

Federal Investigation and Charges

After becoming aware of the threats, the U.S. Secret Service launched an investigation into Biddle’s actions. Following this, a federal case was filed against Biddle, accusing him of making threats against the president. The indictment alleges that Biddle “knowingly and willfully made a threat to take the life of the President of the United States in a series of online posts, specifically indicating that the President was going to get assassinated for engaging in treason.” The indictment claims Biddle intended to communicate a true threat of violence and acted with recklessness regarding how the communication would be perceived.

Detention and Legal Process

Biddle is currently being detained in the Volusia County Jail without bond, according to jail records. His arrest and charges highlight the increasing attention authorities are paying to violent threats made on social media, particularly those aimed at public figures.

