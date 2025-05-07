“She didn’t see it coming,” the ex-boyfriend said. He shot her in the eye while she was sitting next to her best friend before going out for a “night on the town” to celebrate the breakup

A 37-year-old man from Washington, D.C., will spend the next five decades in federal prison for the cold and calculated murder of his ex-girlfriend, Dara Northern. The crime took place in 2021, just moments after she got into her best friend’s car to enjoy a night out.

Superior Court Judge Rainey Brandt sentenced Idrissa Fall to 50 years in federal prison, followed by five years of supervised release. Since federal inmates are not eligible for parole, Fall will serve the full term behind bars.

What Happened the Night of the Murder?

The incident occurred in the early hours of Sunday, 18 July 2021, in front of Northern’s home on 4th Street NW in Washington, D.C. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Northern’s best friend had arrived around 1:30 a.m. to pick her up for a night out to celebrate her recent breakup with Fall.

Unbeknownst to Northern, Fall was waiting outside her house after being kicked out due to the breakup.

As she walked towards her friend’s car and got into the front passenger seat, Fall attempted to stop her. When she ignored him, Fall pulled out a gun and shot her in the head, right in front of her best friend. He then fled the scene.

Northern was shot through her right eye and rushed to a nearby hospital, where she was later declared brain-dead and passed away the same day.

Planned Celebration Turns to Tragedy

Prosecutors said Northern had been looking forward to celebrating her newfound freedom after ending her relationship with Fall. She was described as feeling “light and happy” and had planned the perfect night with her best friend.

During the trial, it was revealed that Fall made a comment involving homophobic language just before shooting Northern. He reportedly said something about “gay s—,” implying he may have targeted her due to her ties to the LGBTQ+ community.

How Police Caught the Killer

Authorities discovered that Fall had disabled the security cameras at Northern’s home before the shooting. However, nearby neighbours’ cameras captured footage of him running from the scene. Two weeks later, police located and arrested him. He remained in custody until his trial.

A jury in January 2025 found Fall guilty on all charges: first-degree murder while armed, possession of a firearm during a crime of violence, and unlawful possession of a firearm. He faced a potential life sentence but was instead given 50 years with no chance of early release.

The brutal murder of Dara Northern left her family and friends devastated, turning what should have been a joyful celebration into a tragic and unforgettable night. With Idrissa Fall now sentenced to 50 years in federal prison, justice has been served—but for those who knew and loved Dara, the pain remains. Her life was taken too soon by someone who couldn’t accept the end of a relationship and acted out of hate and control. Her memory now lives on as a symbol of strength, love, and resilience.

