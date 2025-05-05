She ‘Always Dreamed of Making a Difference’: 23-Year-Old Nursing Student Fatally Stabbed Just Days Before She Graduated

A Brooklyn family is demanding justice after their 7-year-old son was attacked by a dog in Bushwick’s Thomas Boyland Park. The incident, which occurred on April 14, left Angel Sanchez with severe injuries that required nine stitches. His family is calling for the dog’s owner to be held responsible for the attack.

The Attack: A Vicious Incident

On April 14, after a baseball practice, Angel Sanchez was playing with his father at Thomas Boyland Park when a dog, described by the family as a pit bull, unexpectedly attacked. Surveillance footage shows Angel running on the field when the dog appears behind him and bites him on the back of his leg.

“I noticed because of my son’s screams,” said Henry Sanchez, Angel’s father, explaining how quickly the attack occurred. Witnesses describe the dog as being relentless in its assault, not letting go of Angel even after his father sprinted to help.

Angel’s Injuries and the Heroic Actions of His Father

During the attack, Angel sustained bite marks on his lower back and scratches on his right leg. The injuries were serious enough to require nine stitches. Angel described the scene to ABC, saying, “I pushed him away, but he got me again, and then I screamed.”

His father, Henry, reacted quickly by running to his son’s aid. He managed to grab the dog and even bit it on the neck to force it to release Angel. Witnesses confirm that Henry wasn’t alone in trying to get the dog off; they also saw the dog’s owner attempting to punch the animal to make it stop. Despite their efforts, the dog kept attacking until Angel’s father managed to free him.

The Dog’s Owner Disappears

After the attack, the dog’s owner initially tried to help but then quickly left the scene, according to the family and witnesses. Despite police arriving shortly after the incident and receiving a call about the “vicious animal” in the park, the dog and its owner were not located. The police have since been unable to find the responsible individual.

A Family’s Request for Justice

Angel’s family is demanding accountability, not only for the attack but also for the actions of the dog’s owner, who disappeared after the attack. Henry Sanchez emphasized that he did not want another family to experience the same trauma, and he simply wants an apology from the owner. He is calling for both the dog and the owner to be held responsible for the attack on his son.

In the meantime, Angel is recovering from his injuries, but his family continues to hope for justice.

