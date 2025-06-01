Purely evil’: Mother accused of murdering son to ‘exercise devils’ from him, leaving body unattended for nearly two weeks: Sheriff

A mother in Florida, Rhonda Paulynice, 41, has been charged with second-degree murder after allegedly killing her 6-year-old son, Ra’myl Pierre. Sheriff Richard Del Toro described the case as especially distressing for law enforcement.

The Incident

The boy was found dead on May 30, but authorities believe he died on May 18. A school resource officer reported that Ra’myl had not attended school since May 14, prompting a welfare check at their home in Fort Pierce. When deputies arrived, Paulynice was in the driveway and led them inside, where they found her son lying lifeless on his bed.

Mother’s Explanation

During questioning, Paulynice told investigators she believed God was instructing her to “exorcise demons” from her son’s body. She said she thought the child had been freed from these demons after he stopped moving and died, and she was waiting for him to come back.

Emotional Behavior and Background

Sheriff Del Toro noted the mother showed “highs and lows” during the investigation, including moments of laughter and crying. Deputies had been to the home the day before for a medical issue involving Paulynice but had never been called for the child.

There were past domestic issues involving Paulynice and a sister living at the home, but none related to the child until now.

Community Impact

Neighbors expressed sadness and shock over the tragedy. Sheriff Del Toro described Ra’myl as a bright child who “lit up the room” and was loved by many. He acknowledged the difficulty this case brings to both the family and the law enforcement officers involved.

Law Enforcement Challenges

Del Toro highlighted the emotional toll such cases take on deputies and detectives. He emphasized the trauma they experience and the challenge of coping with such pure acts of evil while maintaining professionalism in their personal lives.

