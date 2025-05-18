Prosecutors claim that a 23-year-old influencer was shot dead on a TikTok livestream and appeared to have been killed by hit men

Jalisco, Mexico – Popular 23-year-old influencer Valeria Marquez was tragically shot dead while livestreaming from her beauty salon earlier this week, and now investigators believe that her murder may have been carried out by hired assassins.

Influencer Shot During TikTok Livestream

On Tuesday, May 13, Valeria was at her salon, Blossom Beauty Lounge, when a gunman entered and opened fire, killing her. She was recording a livestream on TikTok at the time, and the horrifying moment was captured on video.

According to the Jalisco State Prosecutor’s Office (JSPO), the gunman arrived at the salon minutes after two suspicious men had earlier posed as delivery workers claiming to have a “very expensive” gift for Marquez.

Warning Signs Before the Attack

JSPO spokesperson Denis Rodríguez told the Associated Press that the attackers first visited the salon hours before Valeria arrived, with one man wearing a mask and accompanied by another man on a motorcycle. They told someone at the salon that the gift had to be delivered directly to Marquez.

When Valeria arrived and heard about the men asking for her, she became concerned. In the TikTok livestream, she reportedly said:

“Maybe they were going to kill me. Were they going to come and take me away, or what?”

Sadly, just minutes later, the masked man and the motorcyclist returned and carried out the attack.

Evidence Points to Contract Killing

Rodríguez explained that one of the men asked, “Is Valeria here?” – indicating that he did not personally know her, which led investigators to believe he was likely a hired hitman.

“It appears he didn’t know her. With that, you can deduce — without jumping to conclusions — that this was a person who was paid,” Rodríguez said.

Contract killings using motorcycles are becoming more common in the region, according to the JSPO.

Another Murder on the Same Day

Adding to the suspicion, Rodríguez revealed that just hours before Marquez was killed, two men on a motorcycle also murdered a former congressman in the same area.

Police are currently investigating whether the two cases are connected.

Remembering Valeria

Valeria Marquez was known for her beauty and lifestyle content on social media. Her final posts included selfies, modeling photos, and a mirror selfie on Instagram Stories just before the tragic news broke.

The influencer’s death has shocked her followers and the online community, many of whom are mourning her loss and demanding justice.

The brutal killing of Valeria Marquez has raised serious concerns about violence in Mexico and the increasing use of contract killers. As investigations continue, the focus remains on uncovering who ordered the attack and why. Valeria’s tragic death is a painful reminder of the dangers faced even by public figures and influencers.

SOURCE