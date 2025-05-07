Police say suspect in Lady Gaga concert bombing plot wanted to kill a kid there

Lady Gaga’s recent concert in Rio de Janeiro made history as the largest crowd ever gathered for a female artist. However, behind the scenes, the event was shadowed by a serious security concern involving an alleged bombing plot.

Brazilian police are now investigating three individuals who were reportedly planning a violent attack at the concert, including an extreme and disturbing plan linked to satanic rituals.

What Happened at the Concert?

On Saturday, May 3, Lady Gaga performed a free concert in Rio de Janeiro that attracted a massive crowd, making it the biggest audience ever for a woman artist. The show was a major success, and Lady Gaga’s team later said they were not informed of any threats before the event.

But just hours before the concert began, local police arrested two individuals – one man and a teenager – in connection with a potential bombing threat. The man was found with illegal weapons, while the teen is now facing separate charges related to child sex abuse material.

Third Person Charged in Plot

Following further investigation, Brazilian police confirmed that a third person has now been charged. This person, whose name has not been made public, faces terrorism-related charges for allegedly being part of the plan to cause violence during the concert. Authorities say the plan targeted the LGBTQ+ community in particular.

According to police, the third man had disturbing intentions. He reportedly told officers he planned to “sacrifice a child or baby” at the event as part of a satanic ritual. He allegedly claimed this act was his way of “responding” to Lady Gaga, who he falsely believes is a satanist.

Lady Gaga and the Satanism Rumours

Lady Gaga has never claimed to be involved in satanism. In fact, she has openly shared her Christian beliefs in past interviews. Some of her performances, especially those at major festivals like Coachella, have been misunderstood by certain groups online, leading to baseless rumors. Earlier this year, she even joked about these claims while appearing on Saturday Night Live.

Who Was Behind the Alleged Attack?

Brazilian police believe the plot was being organized by individuals trying to recruit others to carry out a violent attack at the concert. Authorities say this group had been planning explosions and intended to cause harm to specific communities attending the show. The investigation is ongoing.

What was supposed to be a joyful and historic night in Rio de Janeiro nearly turned tragic due to a terrifying alleged plot. Thanks to timely police action, the suspects were caught before they could carry out any harm. Lady Gaga’s performance went on without interruption, and the crowd enjoyed a powerful, memorable show. The singer remains a strong advocate for love, unity, and mental health – values far from the hateful acts being investigated.

SOURCE