Police say 11 people were hospitalized following a mass stabbing at an Oregon homeless shelter

A mass stabbing happened in Salem, Oregon, on June 1, 2025, injuring multiple people. The attack took place at a homeless shelter called the Union Gospel Mission. Police have arrested the suspect, and the investigation is ongoing. This article explains what happened, who was affected, and what the shelter does.

What Happened at the Union Gospel Mission?

On Sunday evening, June 1, around 7:15 p.m., Salem police responded to reports of many people being stabbed at the Union Gospel Mission. This shelter is located on Commercial Street in Salem and helps homeless men by offering food and a safe place to stay.

Police confirmed that 11 people were hurt and taken to Salem Health hospital for treatment. Their current health status is unknown. The suspect, a man, was caught and is now in police custody.

Details About the Suspect and Incident

The Union Gospel Mission’s new shelter opened in 2021 and is a large 50,000-square-foot building. According to the shelter’s executive director, Craig Smith, the suspect was new to the shelter. He spent the previous night there and was about to check in for a second night when he got into a fight.

Smith said something upset the man, who had a knife in his bag, and the attack happened just before he was supposed to hand over his belongings. At least one shelter staff member was also injured while working at the check-in desk. The shelter has video footage of the whole incident, which they shared with the police.

Police and Shelter Response

Police quickly closed off the area around the shelter and diverted traffic. They are still gathering facts about the case. The Union Gospel Mission is located right across the street from the Salem Police Department.

The shelter is known for helping homeless men by providing food, shelter, and support to help them rebuild their lives. It was first opened in 1953 by a group of Christian businessmen concerned about homeless men in the area.

Today, the shelter helps around 150 homeless men every night, offering them a safe place and hope for a better future.

The stabbing at the Union Gospel Mission is a serious and disturbing event that has affected many people, including shelter staff and residents. Authorities are working to understand what happened and provide justice for the victims. The shelter continues its important work of helping homeless men in Salem, even in difficult times like these.

