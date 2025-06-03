Crime

Police said a brother and sister battered and shot her ex-boyfriend, telling him 'he should die'

Ruby Ealy, 48, was arrested following an incident where she and her brother allegedly assaulted her ex-boyfriend, who was shot multiple times and suffered a gunshot wound to the arm, according to police and court documents.

Incident Details

On May 29, police responded to reports of a shooting in an East Baton Rouge neighborhood. The victim, Ruby Ealy’s ex-boyfriend, was found with a gunshot wound to his arm. He told officers that before being shot, Ruby had beaten him with a baseball bat.

The ex-boyfriend said he and Ruby had an argument earlier that night. He alleged that Ruby’s brother, Darius Ealy, was present and fired the shots after both siblings assaulted him, repeatedly hitting him with a baseball bat and fists while telling him “he should die.”

Conflicting Accounts

Ruby initially told police only she and her ex-boyfriend were home and accused him of being physically abusive toward her, claiming she acted in self-defense. She later identified her brother Darius as the shooter.

Darius Ealy was not at the scene when police arrived and remains at large.

Charges and Investigation

Ruby Ealy was taken into custody. Police continue to search for Darius Ealy and are investigating the assault and shooting.

