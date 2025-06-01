Police discovered a 6-year-old boy dead in his bedroom. His mother said she was trying to ‘exorcise demons out of’ his body

FORT PIERCE, FL — A Florida woman, Rhonda Paulynice, 41, has been charged with second-degree murder following the tragic death of her 6-year-old son, Ra’myl Pierre. Authorities say Paulynice told police she was trying to “exorcise demons” from the child before he died.

Discovery of the Child’s Body

On Friday, May 30, deputies arrived at the Fort Pierce home to conduct a welfare check after concerns were raised about the child’s prolonged absence from school. Ra’myl, a student at Samuel Gaines Academy, had missed classes for over two weeks.

Upon arrival, Paulynice escorted deputies inside, where the boy was found deceased, lying on his bed. Sheriff Richard Del Toro confirmed investigators believe Ra’myl died on May 18, but the exact cause and manner of death remain under investigation pending autopsy results.

Mother’s Statement About Exorcism

Paulynice reportedly told investigators that she believed she was instructed by God to perform an exorcism on her son. She described trying to “exorcise demons” from his body, and when Ra’myl stopped moving, she believed he was freed from those demons and expected him to come back.

Sheriff Del Toro noted that during the investigation, Paulynice showed “highs and lows,” at times laughing and at other moments crying.

Charges and Legal Status

Paulynice was arrested and charged with second-degree murder, failure to report a death, and willfully touching or moving the body or articles near it. She is being held on a $150,000 bond.

Background and Additional Details

Before the discovery, deputies had previously responded to the residence for “domestic issues” involving Paulynice and her sister, though none involved the child.

Interestingly, Paulynice posted inspirational religious messages on social media around the time of the boy’s death, including one the day after his presumed passing. Her last post featuring Ra’myl was dated December 8, 2024.

Sheriff Del Toro extended condolences to the family, classmates, and teachers, describing Ra’myl as a beloved child prior to this tragic event.

