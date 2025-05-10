Police Charge Someone She Knew After a 24-year-Old Virginia Woman Is Found Dead Behind the Wheel

Franklin County, VA – New information has emerged in the mysterious death of 24-year-old Emily Keene, who was found dead from gunshot wounds in her car on May 5. As the investigation unfolds, many questions remain, but two men have now been arrested in connection with her killing.

Emily Keene’s Death Ruled a Homicide

Emily Keene’s body was discovered in the driver’s seat of her car, and the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) quickly launched an investigation. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Roanoke later confirmed that her death was a homicide.

Two Men Charged with Second-Degree Murder

On May 7, deputies arrested Corion Manns, 22, and Isaiah Witcher, 25. Both men have been charged with second-degree murder and use of a firearm during a felony. They are currently being held without bond and are awaiting court hearings.

Relationship Between Victim and Suspect

According to an arrest warrant obtained by PEOPLE, Witcher and Keene were in a relationship at the time of the murder. The warrant also reveals that Witcher admitted to being in the car with Manns when the crime happened but claimed Manns was the one who shot Keene.

Both suspects were taken into custody shortly after the arrest warrant was issued.

Criminal Histories Revealed

A review of court records shows that Corion Manns has a criminal history that includes three separate convictions for assault and battery. He also served one year in prison for violating a protective order.

Isaiah Witcher also has a history of arrests for assault and battery. However, records indicate only one conviction, and his two most recent charges were dismissed.

The tragic death of Emily Keene has shocked the Franklin County community, and as investigations continue, many are still searching for answers. The case highlights ongoing concerns around domestic violence, especially in situations where previous warning signs were present.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, help is available. Call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 for support and assistance.

