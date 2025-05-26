Oh, I am a p—y? Checkers employee jumps through drive-thru window and shoots customer dead following quarrel over mayonnaise request, police say

A late-night argument over missing mayonnaise packets turned deadly outside a Checkers fast food restaurant in Kissimmee, Florida, on Wednesday night. A 23-year-old employee is now facing a first-degree murder charge.

What Led to the Shooting

The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office said the shooting happened around 10 p.m. at the Checkers on W. U.S. 192. Witnesses told police that 40-year-old Wesley Robertson got into a heated argument with a female employee at the drive-thru window. He was reportedly upset about his order and missing mayonnaise.

Robertson asked several times to speak to a manager. That’s when another employee, Elijah Mackey, came around to the front of the building and began arguing with Robertson.

The Confrontation Turns Violent

Witnesses said Robertson insulted Mackey during the argument, calling him names. In response, Mackey allegedly said, “Oh, I am a p—y?” and then pulled out a gun and shot Robertson in the chest.

Surveillance video reportedly shows Mackey climbing out of the drive-thru window and walking toward Robertson before shooting him. Robertson was rushed to a hospital but died shortly after.

Suspect Found Hiding Nearby

After the shooting, Mackey ran away, then briefly returned to grab his backpack. Police later found him hiding under a stairwell at a nearby hotel. When arrested, Mackey admitted he had a gun and asked, “Is dude OK?”

He was taken into custody and is now being held in the Osceola County Jail without bond. A public defender has been assigned to represent him.

Checkers Responds to the Tragedy

Checkers released a statement expressing shock and sadness over the incident. The company said the actions of this one employee do not represent their values and added that they are cooperating fully with police. They also shared their condolences with Robertson’s family.

This tragic incident shows how a minor disagreement can quickly spiral into a life-changing act of violence. The case is under active investigation, and the suspect will remain in custody as the legal process continues.

