“Officers were very distraught”: According to authorities, a toddler who was found wandering nude in the street during a downpour was living in a house without any food or furniture

A disturbing case of child neglect has come to light in Shreveport, Louisiana, after a 3-year-old girl was found running naked in the rain by a bus driver. The child, alone and unprotected during a storm, led police to a home described as unlivable. Her mother, Kaneesha Williams, is now facing multiple charges of criminal neglect.

Child Discovered Alone in Dangerous Conditions

The incident happened around 5:30 p.m. on May 6, 2025. A bus driver in the Sussex Avenue and Corbett Street area spotted a young girl running naked in the rain. Concerned for her safety, the driver quickly brought her aboard the bus and called 911. The girl was alone, cold, and clearly in distress.

When police arrived, they began asking the child questions. She pointed them to a house over a quarter-mile away on the 5300 block of Sussex Avenue, saying that’s where she lived.

Shocking Conditions Inside the Home

When officers reached the house, they found it in a terrible state. The front door didn’t even have a proper doorknob. Inside, officers were shocked by what they saw. The home had no furniture, trash was scattered across the floors, and the kitchen had piles of dirty dishes but no sign of food or even a refrigerator.

Even more concerning, officers found three other children living in the same conditions. A single mattress sat on the floor surrounded by clothing. The bathroom was unusable — with toilets and tubs filled with waste. Police say the plumbing had failed, causing human waste to back up into the house.

Officer Chris Bordelon described the situation as deeply upsetting. “There was no running water. Feces and urine were backing up into the house,” he told reporters. The officers were clearly affected by what they witnessed and immediately contacted the Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) and Shreveport Police juvenile detectives.

Mother Charged with Multiple Counts of Neglect

After their investigation, police arrested Kaneesha Williams and charged her with four counts of criminal neglect of family — one charge for each of her children. Authorities have not yet released information about the ages of the other children.

According to police, this case highlights the need for people to speak up when they suspect child neglect. “The Shreveport Police Department remains committed to protecting the welfare of the most vulnerable members of our community — our children,” said a department spokesperson. “We urge anyone aware of similar situations to contact authorities immediately.”

This tragic case serves as a painful reminder of the harsh realities some children face behind closed doors. Thanks to the quick thinking of a caring bus driver and the work of local authorities, the children have been removed from a harmful environment. The investigation continues, and the focus now is on ensuring the safety and well-being of the children involved.

