New Information Disclosed in the Case of the Sailor Who Was Found Dead After Going Missing from Navy Base: “Betrayal of Duty, of Trust”

NORFOLK, VA. — Angelina Petra Resendiz, a 21-year-old sailor who was last seen alive at Naval Station Norfolk in May, was found dead on June 9 after being missing for over a week. New details in the case have revealed that another Navy sailor, Jermiah Copeland, has been named as a suspect in her death. The news comes as Resendiz’s body was returned home to Texas for a final burial, with military honors.

Disappearance and Discovery of Resendiz’s Body

Resendiz, who was last seen at her barracks on May 29, was found dead on June 9 in an off-base wooded area in Norfolk, Virginia. The Naval Criminal Investigative Service (NCIS) led the investigation and eventually discovered her remains. She was transferred from Virginia to Harlingen, Texas, and her body was returned home by military personnel on June 20, where she was given full military honors.

Suspect Identified: Jermiah Copeland

According to Marshall Griffin, an attorney representing Resendiz’s mother, Jermiah Copeland has been detained and confined on suspicion of being involved in Resendiz’s death. Griffin confirmed that Copeland, another sailor, is the suspect under investigation after a hearing on June 16 at the Naval Consolidated Brig in Chesapeake, VA. Griffin stated that the hearing focused on whether Copeland would remain in pretrial confinement due to the seriousness of the charges.

While the exact charges against Copeland are still unclear, Griffin emphasized that the ongoing investigation is working to determine the details of what occurred. He also stated that once someone is placed in pretrial confinement, the government has 120 days to arraign them and schedule a potential Article 32 hearing, which is a pretrial investigation for military criminal cases.

Resendiz’s Grieving Family

In the wake of her daughter’s death, Esmeralda Castle, Resendiz’s mother, shared her heartache, calling her daughter a “kind and compassionate young woman” who brought “light into our lives.” Castle also expressed the overwhelming sense of loss, saying the family feels a “void in their hearts” after the tragic death.

During the June 16 hearing, Castle delivered a powerful statement, saying that the actions of the person responsible for her daughter’s death were “deliberate” and “a betrayal of trust, of duty, and of basic human decency.” She emphasized that the loss was not an accident but a choice that ended her daughter’s life.

Moving Forward with the Investigation

The investigation is still ongoing, with the U.S. Navy and NCIS working to uncover the truth behind the circumstances of Angelina Petra Resendiz’s death. The family is calling for justice, as they continue to grieve the tragic loss of a young woman who had her whole life ahead of her.

