Mom who let her 18-year-old quadriplegic son ‘rot’ till he weighed 80 pounds then ‘fled’ after he died learns of her destiny

A South Dakota woman, Naomia Prairie, was sentenced to 12 years in prison after pleading guilty to neglecting her disabled son, Donny Merrival, leading to his death. Prairie, 40, was sentenced on Monday after being found guilty of child abuse and neglecting a disabled adult. Her actions caused severe harm to her son, who weighed only 80 pounds at the time of his death.

Details of the Case

According to the Pennington County State’s Attorney’s Office, Prairie’s son, Donny Merrival, had become a quadriplegic at 14, but his situation worsened after he was returned to his mother’s care when he turned 18. Merrival was malnourished, left unbathed, and appeared in such a poor condition that the doctor who performed his autopsy compared him to a “Holocaust victim.”

Chief Deputy State’s Attorney Gina Nelson, who prosecuted the case, revealed that Merrival was left in a motel room to “rot” after he passed away on March 3, 2024. Instead of contacting law enforcement, Prairie fled the scene.

Despite his severe disability, Merrival had lived a better life when under the care of the Department of Social Services. Once his mother regained custody, his health and well-being deteriorated rapidly. Prairie also exposed both her children to illegal drugs during this time.

Impact on the Surviving Child

In addition to the abuse of her son, Prairie’s 7-year-old child was found to have suffered under her care. The child had not been enrolled in school and was taught to use methamphetamine by other adults. Fortunately, the 7-year-old has made progress since being removed from Prairie’s care.

The Sentencing

Seventh Circuit Court Judge Joshua Hendrickson called the case “haunting” and “shocking,” acknowledging the extreme neglect Prairie inflicted on her children. He handed down the maximum sentence for both charges: 10 years for child abuse and 2 years for neglecting a disabled adult, to be served consecutively.

This tragic case highlights the devastating consequences of neglect and abuse, particularly when vulnerable individuals are involved. The sentence reflects the severity of the harm done and serves as a reminder of the importance of protecting the most vulnerable in our society.

