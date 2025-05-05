Man and His Mother Win $167 Million Powerball Jackpot. Then He Lands in Jail Four Days Later

CHARLESTON, S.C. — James Farthing, a Kentucky man, went from the joy of winning a historic $167.3 million Powerball prize to being arrested just days later in an unexpected turn of events.

The Big Win

On April 26, Farthing, 50, discovered that the $2 Powerball ticket he had bought for his mom, Linda Grizzle, was a winning ticket, bringing in $167.3 million. This made it the largest lottery prize in the history of Kentucky.

Farthing, along with his mother, collected the prize on April 28 at the Kentucky Lottery office in Georgetown, where the two posed for photos with a giant check. Farthing shared that he planned to use his winnings to pay off debt and said it would be a “good Mother’s Day” for the two of them.

Grizzle was in shock, saying she “would have never dreamed” of winning such a large sum and added that it “hasn’t sunk in yet.”

The Arrest

However, just days after their big win, Farthing found himself behind bars. On April 30, while at a hotel in St. Pete Beach, Florida, Farthing became involved in an altercation at the TradeWinds Resort, which led to his arrest. According to police records obtained by multiple outlets, including USA Today, Farthing allegedly punched another hotel guest in the face during the incident.

Farthing’s girlfriend, who appeared to be intoxicated, was reportedly also involved in the altercation, yelling, and causing a scene in the hotel. As the situation escalated, a Pinellas County Sheriff’s deputy attempted to intervene, but Farthing allegedly kicked the officer in the face.

This kick caused swelling and redness to the deputy’s face, according to the arrest affidavit. Farthing then tried to flee the hotel but was eventually apprehended by the authorities.

Charges and Parole Violation

Farthing was arrested on April 30 and charged with felony battery on a law enforcement officer, two misdemeanor counts of battery, and resisting arrest. Additionally, he was found to have violated his parole, as he was on parole until August 2024 for drug-related charges and other criminal offenses in Kentucky.

Farthing’s girlfriend, whose identity has not been released, was also charged with disorderly conduct, a misdemeanor.

Farthing’s Criminal History

Farthing has a criminal history, including past convictions for drug offenses, theft, tampering with evidence, and engaging in organized crime, as reported by WKYT. This is not his first encounter with the law, despite his recent Powerball win.

Next Steps

It is not yet clear if Farthing or his girlfriend have obtained legal representation to comment on the charges. The case continues to unfold, and it remains to be seen how this dramatic turn of events will affect Farthing’s future.

SOURCE