Man 66, Who Delivered Gifts to His Girlfriend of 9 Months a Day Before He Tried to Burn Her Alive While She Was Taking a Nap by Setting the House They Shared on Fire; Man Charged

In a shocking incident in Florida, 66-year-old W. Clements has been charged with attempted murder and other serious crimes after he allegedly tried to kill his girlfriend by setting their shared home on fire while she was sleeping inside. The attack, which occurred on April 4, left the victim with severe injuries, and Clements is currently being held in jail without bond.

A Nightmarish Attack

The horrifying incident took place when Clements set fire to his home while his girlfriend, whose identity has not been released, was napping in her bedroom. According to investigators, the fire was intentionally set, as evidenced by two separate points of origin found inside the house. A red five-gallon gas can was also recovered at the scene, further confirming that the blaze was deliberate.

The woman awoke to the terrifying smell of gasoline and saw flames coming under her bedroom door, trapping her inside. She was able to call for help, and when authorities arrived, they smashed open the window and rescued her. She was rushed to the hospital in critical condition with severe burns covering nearly 60% of her body. Despite her injuries, she managed to tell police that she suspected Clements was responsible for the fire and recounted a chilling remark he had made in the past about permanently disfiguring women instead of killing them.

History of Abuse and Violence

This was not the first time Clements had abused the victim. According to the arrest affidavit, the couple had been in a relationship for nine months and living together for four months. The woman revealed that earlier in the year, Clements had assaulted her on at least two occasions. In February, she claimed he zip-tied her, trapped her in her bedroom, and severely beat her, knocking out her front tooth. Police later found photos on her phone showing the injuries she sustained.

Adding to the disturbing nature of the case, Clements has a long criminal history, including convictions for kidnapping and indecent assault dating back to 1993. He was on parole at the time of the February assault, and his violent past paints a chilling picture of the man behind the recent attack.

Charges and Legal Proceedings

Initially, Clements was charged with aggravated battery and false imprisonment in relation to the February assault. However, after investigators linked him to the arson, he was hit with additional charges, including attempted murder and arson. Neighbors and friends were left stunned by the attack, especially considering that just the night before, Clements had given his girlfriend gifts.

Clements is currently in custody without bond, and his arraignment, originally scheduled for May 13, has been canceled. As the legal process moves forward, the victim continues to recover from the physical and emotional trauma she endured in what authorities are calling a carefully planned and horrific attack.

