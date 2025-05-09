Lost my s— because of my cat.’ Mom ‘acted dead’ after son’s crossbow attack left her with ‘arrows protruding from her face,’ police allege

In a deeply disturbing case from Arkansas, a 29-year-old man named Joseph Alexander has been accused of shooting his own mother in the face with a bow and arrow after an argument about a cat. He then allegedly forced his parents to give him money before stealing his father’s truck and leading police on a chase across state lines.

How It All Started

On the morning of March 24, around 6:45 a.m., Joseph Alexander reportedly broke into his parents’ home through a window. This window led to his old bedroom, which police believe was left unlocked.

According to the police, the argument began when Alexander heard his cat meowing and believed his mother had done something to upset the animal. As his mother opened her bedroom door, she suddenly felt something hit her head. She later told police she felt like her ear drum had burst and saw flashes of blue. She then realized that she had been shot in the head with an arrow.

She said, “I got popped two more times; it was an arrow sticking out of my head.”

The Horror Inside the Home

While she lay bleeding on the floor, her husband came running downstairs after hearing her screams. He saw their son standing over her, holding a crossbow. Alexander reportedly told his father, “Don’t worry about it, Dad, she’s dead.”

According to police, Alexander then demanded money. The father, trying to stay calm, transferred $2,000 via Cash App, and then another $1,400. He also gave Alexander a credit card and the keys to his truck.

Alexander then escaped in the stolen vehicle. The mother, despite being severely injured, managed to reach her neighbor’s house with the help of her walker and called for help.

The Police Chase and Arrest

The police were alerted, and a few hours later, deputies in Stone County, Missouri — nearly 75 miles away — spotted the stolen truck. Alexander reportedly refused to stop and led them on a high-speed chase before crashing. He was then taken into custody.

When questioned by paramedics, Alexander claimed he shot his mother because she said something to his cat. “It did not go in all the way, and she was just laying there screaming, so I pulled it back and did it again,” he allegedly said.

What the Suspect Told the Police

After being read his legal rights, Alexander told detectives he didn’t really have a clear reason for attacking his mother. He said he simply “lost his cool” and reacted emotionally, thinking she was going after his cat. “That is the best process I understand of what happened,” he told the police.

Detectives were shocked by the explanation and asked him again, “You shot your mom in the head three times because of a cat?” Alexander reportedly said yes.

Past Criminal Record

Police records show that Alexander has been arrested several times since 2014, with charges including assault and running from law enforcement. He now faces multiple new charges, including attempted capital murder, domestic battery, and burglary.

Current Status

Joseph Alexander is currently being held in the Benton County Jail. His mother is being treated for serious injuries in the hospital but survived the brutal attack. His father also suffered injuries while trying to protect his wife.

This shocking case shows how mental health, unresolved anger, and access to weapons can lead to horrifying acts within families. It also reminds us of the importance of taking threats seriously, especially when there is a history of violent behaviour. While the investigation continues, the community is left shaken by this unexpected family tragedy.

