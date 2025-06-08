Life in prison is too good for this sort of evil’: Florida man ‘totally severed’ a 2-year-old girl’s spine a week after toddler’s mother split up with him

A Florida man, Travis Ray Thompson, 27, was sentenced to life in prison for the tragic death of 2-year-old Jacklyn Schwingel, who suffered a horrific spinal injury while under his care in May 2022. The little girl’s death, which occurred roughly a week after Thompson’s girlfriend broke up with him, has sparked outrage and grief among her family and the community.

The Crime and Investigation

Thompson was convicted of first-degree murder after jurors deliberated for just under two hours. The case involved disturbing details about the extent of the abuse Jacklyn suffered. According to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, Jacklyn’s spine was completely severed as a result of Thompson’s actions. The break was determined to be caused by gradual, significant force applied to the toddler’s upper and lower body, resulting in internal bleeding and traumatic injuries that ultimately led to her death.

On the day of the incident, Thompson had been living with Jacklyn’s mother in a camper while she stayed there to help with a car repair. Thompson dropped off one of their children at the school bus stop early in the morning on May 2, 2022, and returned to the camper. Jacklyn was left under Thompson’s care when her mother left for work.

Thompson later claimed that he and Jacklyn went down to a nearby lake for 15 minutes, and after returning to the camper, he left her on a futon while he used the bathroom. He allegedly heard a loud sound and found Jacklyn limp and gurgling, but still breathing shallowly. He claimed to have made several phone calls before Jacklyn’s mother returned. Together, they took her to the hospital, but she died three hours later.

The Discovery of the Truth

At the hospital, staff reported suspicious injuries, prompting law enforcement to begin investigating the case. Despite Thompson’s claims of innocence, investigators uncovered troubling evidence, including his prior relationship with Jacklyn’s mother and his anger towards her. He had allegedly sent text messages expressing his resentment toward her after the breakup.

Thompson’s denial of involvement, coupled with the severity of Jacklyn’s injuries, led authorities to believe he had deliberately caused harm to the child. Text messages uncovered during the investigation painted a clear picture of the anger Thompson felt after the breakup.

The Sentence and Family Reaction

Following Thompson’s conviction, State Attorney Bill Gladson said, “This monster stole the life of an innocent child, and today, the justice system made sure he will never walk free again.” Judge Barbara Kissner handed down a life sentence, ensuring Thompson would spend the rest of his life in prison for the horrific crime.

Jacklyn’s family expressed their deep sorrow and relief at the sentencing, with her mother and relatives grieving the loss of such a young, vibrant life. Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods praised the work of his detectives, stating, “Their dedication helped secure justice for an innocent child.”

The case of Jacklyn Schwingel’s tragic death serves as a grim reminder of the devastating consequences of abuse. The brutal manner in which she was killed has left a family devastated, but Thompson’s life sentence offers a sense of justice, ensuring he will never harm another innocent person again.

