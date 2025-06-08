Life-altering beating’: Man nearly murders pregnant girlfriend, leaves her for dead in the woods and then calls 911 to confess in front of their second child, according to authorities

A West Virginia man, Logan Mark Willis, 21, is facing serious charges after allegedly beating his pregnant girlfriend in the late stages of her pregnancy, then dragging her into a wooded area and leaving her for dead. He later called 911 himself, claiming to have thought he had killed her. However, the victim survived, and authorities are now working to ensure justice is served.

The Crime and Investigation

According to Jackson County Sheriff’s Office deputies, Willis reportedly attacked his girlfriend in his car, where he physically assaulted her. After the assault, he allegedly dragged her to a nearby wooded area and left her there, thinking she was dead. He then went to a gas station, where he called 911 and informed the dispatcher, stating, “I think I killed her,” referring to his girlfriend.

Upon arrival, law enforcement officers found the woman alive, despite Willis’ claims that she had stopped breathing. Deputies followed a blood trail to locate her, and although she was in critical condition, she was still breathing. Signs of strangulation were also visible, indicating the severity of the attack.

Victim’s Condition and Investigation

The victim, whose name has not been released, was reportedly in critical condition when found. Jackson County Sheriff Ross Mellinger confirmed that the woman had suffered serious injuries consistent with a life-altering beating. Mellinger also highlighted the severity of the situation regarding the unborn child, expressing concern for the survival of both the victim and her baby. “It’s as much of an issue making sure the baby survives as her,” Mellinger stated.

Authorities are continuing to investigate the brutal assault, and the victim remains under medical care as her condition is closely monitored.

The Charges Against Logan Willis

Logan Willis has been charged with attempted murder, strangulation, and malicious assault. Following his arrest on Friday, he was held at the South Central Regional Jail outside Charleston, with a $500,000 bond. Law enforcement officials have expressed their determination to ensure Willis is held accountable for the severe harm caused to his girlfriend and the unborn child.

Emotional Impact on the Family

The case has sparked widespread shock and anger, particularly as Willis allegedly carried out the assault in the presence of his and the victim’s other child. This detail has compounded the tragedy, highlighting the devastating effects of domestic violence not only on the victim but also on the children involved.

A Call for Justice

As the investigation continues, the community and local authorities are calling for justice for the victim, who endured an extreme form of violence during her pregnancy. The case also raises awareness about the dangerous consequences of domestic violence, especially during vulnerable moments like pregnancy.

SOURCE