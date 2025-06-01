Landlord Was Allegedly Shot and Killed by His Tenant After Attempting to Evict Him: ‘He Didn’t Deserve to Die Like This

LAS VEGAS, NV — A 36-year-old Las Vegas man has been charged with murder after allegedly shooting and killing his landlord in their shared home.

Incident Details

On the afternoon of Thursday, May 29, officers from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) responded to reports of a shooting at a residence on the 3600 block of North Campbell Road. Upon entering the home, police found a man lying on the floor with apparent gunshot wounds. Despite emergency medical efforts, the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Suspect and Motive

The suspect, identified as Christopher Rainey, was found armed and taken into custody. Investigations revealed that the victim was both Rainey’s landlord and roommate. The victim had recently served Rainey with an eviction notice, which led to a verbal dispute before Rainey allegedly opened fire, shooting the landlord multiple times.

Additional Details and Reactions

Four people lived in the residence, and one other occupant was home at the time of the shooting. According to a roommate, who spoke to Fox affiliate KLAS, the victim was a longtime friend who “didn’t deserve to die like this.” The roommate described the suspect as “creepy” and “sneaky,” highlighting tensions within the household prior to the tragic incident.

Legal Status

Rainey was arrested and booked into the Clark County Detention Center on charges of murder with a deadly weapon and assault. Authorities have not yet released the victim’s name.

Community Impact

This incident has shaken neighbors and friends who remember the victim as a private individual with long-standing relationships in the community.

