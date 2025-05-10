In a “act of revenge,” the man purposefully drove into the family, killing the mother and dog, and he died in jail a few days later

MADISON, WISCONSIN – A man charged with intentionally driving into a family and killing a 41-year-old mother and the family dog has been found dead in his jail cell, just a day after he was officially charged.

Jeffrey Endres Found Dead in Jail

Jeffrey Endres, 49, was found unresponsive in his jail cell shortly before 6 a.m. on Tuesday, according to authorities. He was later pronounced dead. The Madison Police Department is now leading an ongoing investigation, and the Dane County Medical Examiner confirmed his identity.

Endres had been formally charged on Monday with multiple felonies, including first-degree intentional homicide, for allegedly using his Chevrolet Traverse SUV to run over a family in Madison, Wisconsin on April 28.

Fatal Crash Kills Mother and Family Dog

The crash resulted in the death of Dr. Kami Hansen, a 41-year-old chiropractor, and the family’s pit bull terrier. Her husband, Paul Hansen, and their 13-year-old son were also hit. The boy suffered a concussion, needed surgery, and was hospitalized, while Paul had minor injuries.

Alleged Motive: Revenge Over “Sensitive Crime”

According to a criminal complaint cited by WTMJ, Endres was reportedly motivated by allegations involving a Hansen family member in a “sensitive crime” against a child in Endres’ own family.

The complaint notes that Endres had received public documents related to this allegation just hours before the crash. The families were once close friends and neighbors, which adds to the emotional weight of the case.

Witnesses Say SUV Accelerated Toward Family

Several witnesses told police they saw the SUV speed up before crashing into the family. Paul Hansen said he heard the engine rev before the vehicle jumped the curb and hit them. One neighbor estimated Endres was driving around 60 mph in a 25 mph zone.

Despite this, Endres claimed to hospital staff that he was simply driving to a gas station and lost control of the vehicle. He also mentioned having suicidal thoughts shortly after the crash.

Prosecutors Called It an “Act of Revenge”

Deputy District Attorney William Brown referred to the crash as an “act of revenge”. Endres was charged with:

First-degree intentional homicide

Two counts of attempted homicide

Felony mistreatment of an animal

His bail was set at $1 million on Monday. If convicted, Endres would have faced life in prison.

Death Under Investigation

Authorities have not yet released the cause of Endres’ death, and his attorney, Emily Bell, has not made any public comments. The case remains under active investigation.

This tragic story involves deep emotions, past friendships, and loss of life. A family is left grieving the sudden death of a mother, while the suspect in the case has died before facing trial. It’s a heartbreaking example of how unresolved trauma and violence can leave lasting damage on many lives.

If you or someone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, help is available. Please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

