“I’ll never be the same”: A man shot his ex-girlfriend in the spine while she was fleeing, paralysing her

A man who shot his ex-girlfriend in the back during an argument in Peoria, Illinois, last year has been sentenced to 20 years in prison. Deandre Ward, 24, pleaded guilty to aggravated battery in April 2025 and received his sentence on Wednesday, according to the Peoria County State’s Attorney’s Office.

The Incident That Changed a Life

The shooting happened in July 2024 on East Virginia Avenue. Ward’s then 22-year-old ex-girlfriend was in a fight with another woman and had a knife, officials said. After the fight ended and the victim was running away, Ward shot her in the back.

The bullet hit her kidney and damaged her spine, leaving her permanently paralyzed from the waist down.

Impact on the Victim

During the emotional sentencing hearing, the victim described how her life has completely changed. She said she now needs help with basic tasks like bathing and using the restroom, lives in constant pain, and takes daily medication. She also mentioned frequent hospital stays over the past year.

I’ll never be the same,” she told the court.

Ward Apologizes but Is Held Accountable

In court, Ward apologized for what he did, saying, “I’m sorry for the pain the last 11 months.” He also asked the judge not to define him by this one incident.

But the judge reminded him that the victim’s life has been forever changed by his actions and that she will always live with the consequences of what he did.

Sentence Details

Ward will serve his sentence in the Illinois Department of Corrections. He was given credit for 351 days already served and must complete at least 85% of his 20-year sentence before he becomes eligible for release.

