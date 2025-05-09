If the video don’t come down, I’m pulling up’: Man killed his ex-girlfriend after she released incriminating footage of him on social media, police say

In a heartbreaking incident from Texas, a young woman was shot and killed, allegedly by her ex-boyfriend, because she had earlier filed domestic violence charges against him. This shocking event has left her family and community devastated.

What Happened to Ghabriella Barrera?

Ghabriella Barrera, 24, was returning home from work on 15th February when she was shot while driving in southwest San Antonio. Her car crashed near some railway tracks, and she was found with multiple gunshot wounds. Police later confirmed that she died from these injuries.

Her ex-boyfriend, Damen Carrillo, 26, is now charged with first-degree murder. He had reportedly been missing for months, but was finally arrested this week.

The Background of the Case

This case has a long history. Back in November 2024, Barrera had filed domestic violence charges against Carrillo after he allegedly assaulted her. He was arrested at that time and was told by the court not to contact her again. However, he did not follow this order.

On Valentine’s Day this year, Carrillo reportedly sent threatening messages to Barrera. According to police, he told her to take down the charges or face serious consequences. The next day, she was found dead.

Threats and Warnings Ignored

According to Barrera’s family, Carrillo had threatened to kill her the night before the shooting. He also sent her messages on Facebook Messenger on the same day she was killed. One message said, “If the video don’t come down I’m pulling up,” referring to a video she had posted that showed him allegedly threatening her with a gun.

Sadly, it seems these warnings were not acted on in time.

How Police Caught the Suspect

Police gathered several clues to track Carrillo down. Barrera’s co-workers said they saw a black truck parked near her workplace. CCTV footage later confirmed this. The same truck was seen speeding away after Barrera left work.

The vehicle was registered to one of Carrillo’s family members and was eventually found in Poteet, a town about 30 miles from San Antonio. When police searched the truck, they found shell casings inside that matched those from the crime scene.

Carrillo’s mobile phone records also showed he was near the place where Barrera was shot.

The Legal Update

Carrillo was arrested and presented in court. He has now been placed under full house arrest by a Bexar County judge. The court has also ordered that he should not own or use any firearms.

A Family in Mourning

Barrera’s grandmother shared her pain in a news interview. She said the family still doesn’t understand why this happened. Describing her granddaughter, she said, “She was there to help as much as she could.”

This case has left many people asking how something so tragic could have been prevented, especially when there were clear signs of danger.

This case is a painful reminder of the dangers many face in toxic relationships. Despite legal actions and protective measures, sometimes justice comes too late. It’s important for society, police, and the courts to act quickly and seriously when someone says they feel threatened. Barrera’s story is one of love, fear, warning signs, and a tragedy that could perhaps have been avoided.

