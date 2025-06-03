Crime

I shot them all’: Enraged man says he’s ‘not proud’ of murdering wife, stepson, and bedridden mother-in-law, police say

A 77-year-old man in Indiana reportedly killed his wife, mother-in-law, and stepson after facing the loss of his home where he had lived for over 25 years, according to authorities.

Details of the Incident

The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office responded around 8:30 p.m. Thursday to a home on South Scottsdale Drive in Haubstadt, Indiana. Patrick Waite called 911, confessing to shooting four people inside the house.

Officers found Waite’s wife, 61-year-old Alma Waite, dead in the kitchen. In the den, they discovered Gloria Garcia Tapia, the 81-year-old mother-in-law, also deceased, and two sons—one dead, 39-year-old Fernando Tapia Ramirez Sr., and the other, 44, critically injured but survived gunshot wounds.

A child witnessed the shootings and escaped to a safe place upstairs with two adults. Investigators found spent shell casings in the den and kitchen, and the weapon—a .45 Smith & Wesson—was recovered from the garage.

Suspect’s Account

After his arrest, Waite said he had been married to Alma for about two years and had discussed separating but did not want a divorce. He explained he went outside to shoot a water snake and returned with the gun.

Waite said his wife was upset because he left home for Bible study instead of staying to care for her mother, who required assistance. He also said Alma was unhappy that he still possessed the firearm.

The argument escalated when Waite learned Alma had filed a quitclaim deed transferring the home to her daughter. He refused to leave the house where he had lived for 27 years.

Waite told police that after Alma turned to him, he shot her, then fired at her sons in the den. It’s unclear if the shooting of Gloria Garcia Tapia was intentional.

He expressed deep remorse, saying, “I shot them all,” and “I’m as guilty as guilty can be.”

Charges and Custody

Waite faces three counts of murder and one count of attempted murder. He is held without bond at Gibson County Jail.

