I just killed someone and went away’: Man fatally stabbed woman and her friend in a parking garage after detaining her in a car, according to authorities

A Florida man, Jackson Sagesse, 21, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder after allegedly stabbing 27-year-old hairstylist Hailey Hosford to death in a parking garage while she waited for a friend.

Incident Details

Police responded early morning on May 28 to a 911 call from a man who said he was stabbed in the neck by another man at the Retreat apartment complex in Sunrise, Florida. Upon arrival, officers found the injured caller and the unresponsive body of Hailey Hosford, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Surveillance Footage and Witness Accounts

Security video showed Hosford and her male friend arriving in a black sedan. About a minute after the friend left the car, Sagesse entered the frame carrying a metallic object. Hosford was seen trying to hide in the vehicle, but Sagesse forcibly opened the door and stabbed her.

The male friend returned and engaged in a fight with Sagesse, who also stabbed him before the friend escaped to call for help. Sagesse then attempted to start the car but failed and appeared to search the area for evidence.

Investigation and Arrest

An employee recognized Sagesse from the video and provided his address nearby. Police found him wearing the same clothes and recovered a knife matching one missing from Sagesse’s kitchen knife block. After being read his rights, Sagesse reportedly admitted, “I just killed someone and walked away,” though he claimed self-defense without explaining why he felt threatened.

The male victim was hospitalized; his condition is unknown.

Victim and Family Reaction

Hailey Hosford was a well-known local stylist. Her stepfather expressed devastation, calling the tragedy “beyond horrific.”

Charges and Custody

Sagesse faces charges of premeditated murder and attempted murder. He is held without bond at Broward County Jail.

SOURCE