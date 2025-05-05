Hours After She Changed the Locks on Her Apartment, Woman’s Violent Boyfriend—Who Had Multiple Restraining Orders From Other Women—Entered and Fatally Stabbed Her; Man Convicted

In a heart-wrenching case out of California, a 39-year-old man, C. Charron, has been convicted of first-degree murder for brutally killing his 25-year-old girlfriend, L. Sardinha, after she tried to escape his abusive control. Charron, who had a history of violent behavior toward women, was found guilty of stabbing Sardinha to death in 2020, shortly after she changed the locks to her apartment in an attempt to keep him out.

The Tragic Background

The case highlights the terrifying reality many victims face when attempting to break free from an abusive relationship. Prosecutors revealed that Sardinha had been living in constant fear due to Charron’s violent behavior. Prior to her murder, multiple women had filed restraining orders against Charron for similar violent behavior, including slapping, choking, and other forms of abuse. Three of these women testified during the trial, describing the horrors they endured while in relationships with him.

Sardinha had carefully documented Charron’s increasingly threatening behavior, which she had hoped would help her stay safe. In the days leading up to her death, she took steps to protect herself, including having a conversation with him where she pleaded for him to leave her alone. On the morning of September 2, 2020, she changed the locks to her apartment, and the apartment manager even helped her by escorting Charron off the property. But Charron refused to give up.

The Final Moments of Sardinha’s Life

Just hours after Sardinha had changed the locks, Charron broke into her apartment. Sardinha, in a panic, called both her mother and best friend. The friend, hearing the distress in her voice, immediately called 911. Sardinha’s final moments were captured on a voicemail, where she screamed, “He’s gonna kill me!” and “Get away from me!” Prosecutors described this chilling recording as “a woman narrating her own murder.”

During the attack, Charron stabbed Sardinha multiple times in the chest and face, using several knives. By the time police arrived, Sardinha had already died from her injuries. In an attempt to cover up his crime, Charron inflicted wounds on himself, claiming it was an act of self-defense. He later testified that he didn’t fully understand what had happened during the attack, but prosecutors quickly dismissed his defense, pointing out that Sardinha, who had suffered an injury that left her physically weakened, couldn’t have been capable of attacking him.

The Trial and Conviction

Prosecutors argued that Charron was the aggressor, and that Sardinha was defenseless in the attack. They pointed to his silence during the assault, which was captured in the voicemail, as evidence of his methodical, brutal actions. After a brief deliberation, the jury convicted Charron of first-degree murder. His conviction has brought some measure of justice to Sardinha’s family, though it comes far too late to save her.

A Life Taken, Justice Delivered

Charron is scheduled to be sentenced on July 25, where he faces the possibility of spending the rest of his life in prison. For Sardinha’s family and loved ones, the conviction is a bittersweet victory. While they can now see some measure of justice for the loss of a young woman who was desperately trying to escape an abusive relationship, the pain of losing her remains.

