He’s Going to Kill Me,’ a missing woman texted. Until they did, her killer made sure no one would find her

In a tragic case from Virginia, a man has been found guilty of murdering his wife, whose remains were discovered more than a year after she went missing. The victim, Elsie Wiggington, was buried under a concrete slab on their property, according to reports from family and local news outlets.

The case has shocked the local community and raised serious concerns about domestic violence and delayed justice.

Conviction and Charges

On May 2, the Amherst County Sheriff’s Office announced that Frederick Wiggington Jr. was convicted of first-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. The charges relate to the 2023 murder of his wife, Elsie Wiggington, who was 45 years old at the time of her death.

Initially, when authorities found Elsie’s remains on August 14, 2024, Frederick was arrested and charged with concealing a dead body. Further investigations led to upgraded charges and eventually, his conviction.

Timeline of Elsie’s Disappearance

Elsie was reported missing on June 26, 2023. A year later, authorities found her buried under concrete on the couple’s property in Amherst, Virginia. Though police never confirmed the burial detail, Elsie’s family told WSET-TV that this is where she was found.

Warning Signs Before the Murder

Before she went missing, Elsie had expressed fear for her life. According to family and WSLS-TV, she sent a text to her foster sister that said, “He’s going to kill me.” She also made plans to move to Maryland and live with her foster sister — a move she sadly never got to make.

Past Relationship Troubles

Court records revealed that Elsie had filed for divorce from Frederick back in June 2020, accusing him of cheating with his ex-wife, Patricia Wiggington. However, the divorce case was dismissed and marked as a “nonsuit,” meaning it did not move forward in court.

Patricia Wiggington’s Role in the Case

Interestingly, Frederick’s ex-wife Patricia is also facing criminal charges in relation to Elsie’s death. According to court documents, she moved in with Frederick around the time Elsie disappeared. She is accused of lying to police about Elsie’s whereabouts and is now facing charges of obstruction of justice and being an accessory after the fact.

Patricia was released on bond in January 2025, but her legal situation is still ongoing. It’s not clear if she has pleaded guilty or hired a lawyer.

Jailhouse Confession

One major breakthrough in the case came when an inmate at Halifax County Adult Detention Center testified that Frederick confessed to killing Elsie in June 2023 while in jail. However, Frederick’s lawyers argued that the case was based only on circumstantial evidence, and no direct proof linked him to the murder.

Who Was Elsie Wiggington?

Elsie was more than just a victim—she was a beloved mother of two, a grandmother, and a nursing professional. According to her obituary, she worked in nursing for almost 30 years and was serving as the Director of Nursing at Fairmont Crossing Health and Rehab in Amherst.

Her family and friends described her as a kind-hearted woman who “doted on her grandchildren” and always helped those in need. A GoFundMe page was created in her memory, celebrating her caring nature and dedication to her family and community.

This heartbreaking case of domestic violence and murder has left a deep impact on the Virginia community. The conviction of Frederick Wiggington Jr. brings some measure of justice for Elsie Wiggington, but it also serves as a painful reminder of the warning signs that often go unheeded. As authorities continue to review Patricia Wiggington’s role, the community remembers Elsie not just as a victim, but as a mother, nurse, and cherished member of society.

SOURCE