He lived with his parents until police found their bodies and said they knew him in connection with six more murders

An Arizona man accused of going on a deadly three-week killing spree in 2017 — ending with the murder of his own mother — is now standing trial. Cleophus Cooksey, 43, is facing charges for eight murders, and prosecutors are seeking the death penalty if he is found guilty.

Trial Begins After Long Delay

Cooksey’s trial began on Monday, more than seven years after the killings took place. The delay was partly due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which stalled court proceedings across the country. Cooksey has pleaded not guilty, and his lawyers say the accusations are false.

During opening statements, Maricopa County Prosecutor Josh Maxwell showed the jury photos and names of all eight victims. He described how many were killed in vulnerable moments — while sitting in a car, carrying groceries, or simply walking alone.

The Victims and the Alleged Crimes

The alleged killing spree began in November 2017. Here’s a summary of what prosecutors say happened:

Parker Smith and Andrew Remillard were shot inside a car in a parking lot.

A few days later, Salim Richards, a security guard, was fatally shot while on his way to his girlfriend’s apartment. Police say Cooksey stole his gun and necklace.

Latorrie Beckford and Kristopher Cameron were killed in separate apartment shootings in Glendale, Arizona.

Maria Villanueva was supposed to meet her boyfriend but was later found dead in a Phoenix alley. Authorities say she was sexually assaulted, and Cooksey’s DNA was found on her body. He also allegedly drove away in her vehicle.

The final two victims were Cooksey’s own mother, Rene Cooksey, and her husband Edward Nunn. Police say they found blood on Cooksey’s hands and walls at his mother’s house during his arrest in December 2017.

Key Evidence Against Cooksey

According to investigators:

A gun linked to several of the murders was recovered.

A necklace belonging to one victim was found.

Car keys of another victim were discovered in an alley.

DNA evidence allegedly ties Cooksey to the murder of Maria Villanueva.

Defense Response

Cooksey’s lawyer, Robert Reinhardt, claims the state has not proven any motive or pre-planning (premeditation) behind the killings. He argued the murders appear random and unrelated and said the evidence lacks strong connections.

“You didn’t hear any explanation for why he would do this,” Reinhardt told the jury. “There’s no rhyme or reason.”

A Long Trial Ahead

The trial is expected to take more than eight months, according to court officials. Prosecutors are determined to show a pattern of violence and intent, while the defense is trying to raise doubts about the connections between each murder.

The case of Cleophus Cooksey is one of Arizona’s most chilling murder trials in recent years. As more details come out in court, the families of the eight victims wait for justice. With so many charges and evidence involved, the trial is expected to be long and emotional, keeping the spotlight on a case that has already shaken the community.

