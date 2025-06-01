Crime

He attempted to terminate things with his Judge Girlfriend. She shot him in the head as he slept—and she just learned her fate

PENNSYLVANIA — Sonya McKnight, a former magistrate judge, has been sentenced to 13.5 to 30 years in prison after being convicted of shooting her ex-boyfriend, Michael McCoy, in the head while he was sleeping.

Details of the Shooting Incident

The attack occurred on February 10, 2024, at McCoy’s home. Prosecutors detailed that the bullet entered the right side of McCoy’s face, passed through his head behind the eyes, and exited the left side. Miraculously, McCoy survived the gunshot but lost sight in one eye due to the injury.

Trial and Conviction

McKnight was convicted last month by a jury on charges of attempted murder and aggravated assault, according to the Cumberland County District Attorney’s Office. The jury deliberated for two hours before finding her guilty. During the trial, prosecutors described McKnight as a jealous partner upset that McCoy wanted to end their relationship and had asked her to leave.

Though McCoy was unable to identify his attacker or see after the shooting, McKnight was the only other person present at the time.

McKnight’s Background and Previous Incident

Following the conviction, McKnight resigned from her position as a magistrate judge. The presiding judge on her case commented that McKnight showed “no remorse” for her actions.

In 2019, McKnight also shot and wounded her estranged husband, Enoch McKnight. However, that incident was ruled self-defense, and no charges were filed.

Legal Appeal

Despite the conviction, McKnight continues to maintain her innocence, and her attorney has confirmed that an appeal is underway.

Support for Domestic Violence Victims

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, help is available. Contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233.

