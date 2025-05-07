Four little girls were asked to help a man find their mom. Then they saw him shoot her in the back of the head:

A Missouri man has been arrested and charged with murdering a pregnant mother in front of her four daughters and another child. The shocking incident took place on April 23 and has left a family devastated and a community in grief.

What Happened?

According to court documents, Vanier T. Jones approached the home of 35-year-old Christina Lynn Rentchler in St. Louis and asked her daughters if they knew where their mother was. Moments later, the children allegedly watched in horror as Jones pulled out a gun and shot their mother in the back of the head.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department (SLMPD) responded to the scene, where they found Rentchler unconscious and not breathing. Emergency teams declared both Rentchler and her unborn baby dead at the scene.

A Second Woman Also Shot

Police also found another adult female victim who had been shot by Jones. Though her name has not been released, she was still alive and conscious when officers arrived. She told police that Jones had been staying with her before the shooting, and that he got angry and shot her. She survived by pretending to be dead, and overheard Jones asking the children where their mother was, right before the attack on Rentchler.

Children Witnessed the Killing

In total, five children were present, including Rentchler’s four daughters. These innocent kids were forced to watch their mother’s cold-blooded murder, a traumatic experience they will likely carry for life.

The medical examiner confirmed that Rentchler was in the second trimester of pregnancy when she was killed.

Jones’ Criminal Background

Jones has a long criminal history. He has multiple past felony convictions and had previously been convicted of second-degree assault in 2023. At the time of this new crime, Jones had violated his supervised federal release and was on the run, according to the affidavit filed by Detective Scott Peniston.

Charges Filed Against Jones

Jones is facing 17 criminal charges, including:

Two counts of first-degree murder (for Christina and her unborn baby)

Five counts of endangering the welfare of a child

Eight counts of armed criminal action

One count of attempted murder

One count of unlawful possession of a firearm

He is currently being held without bail, and his next court appearance is scheduled for May 12. As of now, he has no lawyer representing him.

Support for the Family

A GoFundMe page has been launched to help support Christina Rentchler’s daughters, who are now left without their mother. The fundraiser aims to assist with daily needs, education, and counseling for the children.

This heartbreaking case is a reminder of the deep pain and trauma caused by domestic violence and gun crime. A mother and her unborn child are gone, five children are left with lifelong scars, and a community is searching for healing and justice. Authorities are moving forward with a strong case, and many are hoping the legal system will bring closure to the grieving family.

SOURCE