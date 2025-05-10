For three years, pop sensation Keisha Buchanan, a member of the girl group Sugababes, was “beaten and controlled by her ex.” The Court Hears

LONDON, UK – British popstar Keisha Buchanan, a founding member of the girl group Sugababes, has accused her ex-partner, former footballer Taiwo Leo Atieno, of harassment, emotional control, and physical abuse during their 10-year relationship.

The serious allegations were heard on Thursday, May 8, at Willesden Magistrates’ Court, with the case now referred to Harrow Crown Court for a preliminary hearing on June 5.

Alleged Abuse Spanning Several Years

According to UK media reports from The Standard, Metro, and MailOnline, Buchanan, 40, claimed that Atieno, 39, showed coercive and controlling behaviour between 2015 and 2018, while also harassing her for three years after their breakup.

The two reportedly met in 2006 and began dating in 2011. Buchanan said she finally went to the police in December 2023, describing her experience as a “campaign of terror and abuse.”

What Were the Accusations?

Prosecutor Edward Kalber shared disturbing details in court, alleging that Atieno:

Controlled when Buchanan could eat, shower, or watch TV

Stopped her from wearing red lipstick, calling her “trashy” and saying she looked like a prostitute

Demanded £25,000 (around $33,000) from her

Limited her gym visits to only certain times

Blocked her from opening her own letters or managing her own money

Physically assaulted her on at least three occasions, resulting in injuries that required physiotherapy

Atieno is also accused of continuing to harass Buchanan after their relationship ended, sending text messages, emails, and contacting her through social media, in violation of a court order banning communication.

Legal Charges and Court Response

Taiwo Atieno has been charged with four serious offences:

Controlling and coercive behaviour (Dec 2015 – May 2018) Assault occasioning actual bodily harm (Jan 2012 – Jan 2015) Harassment (Jan 2021 – Dec 2023) Breach of a non-molestation order

During his court appearance, Atieno denied all charges and indicated not guilty pleas. His lawyer, Eli Belegu, stated that Atieno had worked as Buchanan’s business manager and denied the claims.

“He denies that she ever had to ask him for money. The defendant is not a flight risk and will attend further hearings,” Belegu said.

Atieno has been remanded into custody until his next court date.

Buchanan’s Musical Journey

Keisha Buchanan was one of the original members of the Sugababes, alongside Mutya Buena and Siobhán Donaghy. The girl group rose to fame with hits like “Push the Button”, “Round Round”, and “About You Now” before disbanding in 2011.

The original trio has since reunited, performing at major venues and festivals, including a celebrated return at Glastonbury 2024. The Sugababes have not released an official comment on the matter as of May 9.

This case shines a light on the painful reality of coercive control and abuse in relationships—even involving public figures. While the legal process continues, it reminds us that emotional, physical, and financial abuse can happen behind closed doors and that speaking up can take immense strength.

