Father-Son Killing Duo Beat Man to Death with Baseball Bat – All to Protect Daughter, Prosecutors Say

A tragic incident in New Jersey has resulted in the death of 54-year-old Louis “Gus” Serbeck after he was allegedly beaten by another father and his son. The two men, once close family friends, are now facing homicide charges for the violent altercation that ended in Serbeck’s death.

What Happened?

According to the Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Office, 55-year-old Eric Hannah and his 17-year-old son, J.H., have been charged with homicide in connection to the beating death of Serbeck. The incident took place on Easter Sunday, following a confrontation over an alleged assault on Serbeck’s teenage daughter.

Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae stated that Serbeck and his daughter went to Hannah’s residence to confront the father-son duo about the alleged assault, which had occurred the previous day.

The Deadly Altercation

On Saturday, Serbeck’s daughter was allegedly assaulted by J.H., which led Serbeck to visit Hannah’s home with his daughter to address the situation. When Serbeck arrived at the front door, the altercation quickly escalated into a physical fight.

Prosecutors say that J.H. and Serbeck fought at the door, and J.H. suffered facial injuries before allegedly attacking Serbeck with a metal baseball bat. J.H. reportedly struck Serbeck multiple times in the head, which caused serious injury.

Hannah then allegedly joined the fight, striking Serbeck with a flashlight to the back of the head. J.H. also reportedly hit Serbeck’s daughter on the head during the incident.

Serbeck’s Death and Emergency Response

Emergency responders quickly arrived at the scene to help Serbeck. He was rushed to the hospital, but tragically, he died in the ambulance on his way there.

Charges and Arrests

Both Eric Hannah and his son J.H. were arrested on the same day. Hannah faces multiple charges, including homicide, aggravated assault, conspiracy, and weapons charges. He is being held at the Cumberland County Jail without bond.

J.H. has been charged with homicide and weapons offenses. He is currently being held at a juvenile detention facility. It is still unclear whether he will be tried as an adult.

J.H. also faces aggravated assault charges related to the earlier incident involving Serbeck’s daughter.

Family’s Reaction

In a statement, Serbeck’s younger brother, Christopher Serbeck, shared his shock over the tragic turn of events. He explained that the two families were once very close, and that Hannah had been a lifelong friend of the family. “He went to school with my oldest brother. Known him our whole life. No expectations of something like this happening at all,” Christopher said.

The violent attack has left both families in disbelief, as what was once a friendship has now turned into a nightmare.

This tragic event highlights how a simple confrontation over an alleged assault spiraled into an act of violence, leading to a senseless death. As the legal process moves forward, both families are left to cope with the aftermath of the tragedy, while the legal system works to determine the responsibility for this loss of life.

SOURCE