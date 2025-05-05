Father is Accused of Using Baseball Bat to Beat His 12-Year-Old Son to Death

A Connecticut man, 52-year-old Anthony Andrew Esposito Jr., has been charged with murder and attempted murder after allegedly killing his 12-year-old son with a baseball bat and attempting to kill his 16-year-old daughter. The tragic incident occurred on May 1 in Branford, a town located just east of New Haven.

A Disturbing Account of the Attack

According to police reports, officers were called to a condo on Hemlock Road around 4 p.m. when a woman reported that Esposito had killed someone at his home. When authorities arrived, they discovered Esposito’s 12-year-old son lying on the basement floor with severe head trauma. The child was pronounced dead shortly after the paramedics arrived.

As the police were heading to the scene, they learned that Esposito had fled in his silver Chrysler Pacifica. Shortly afterward, Connecticut State Police found and stopped him on Route 79 near Durham and Madison. Esposito was then brought in for questioning by the North Branford Police Department.

Esposito’s Confession and Motive

During his interrogation, Esposito told investigators that his son had been disrespectful toward him, often using expletives. He also claimed that he frequently heard voices in his head, which he identified as the voices of his abusive parents. On the day of the murder, Esposito said the voices told him, “Don’t let him get away with [it].” He then described hearing the voices say, “Baseball, baseball bat,” prompting him to pick up a bat and strike his son in the back of the head.

After the attack, Esposito said he drove his 16-year-old daughter home. When they arrived, his daughter inquired about her brother. Esposito told her he was in the basement, but as they approached the staircase, he pushed her toward the area where his son’s body was found. Esposito admitted that he would have tried to kill his daughter if he had the bat, but she managed to escape. He then left the house.

Legal Proceedings and Mental Health Concerns

Esposito was arraigned on May 2, where a judge noted the “horrendous nature of the allegations” and indicated that he could face life in prison without parole. The murder charge was also enhanced with special circumstances, as the victim was under 16 years old.

Esposito’s public defender stated that he has long struggled with mental health issues and has been hospitalized for treatment several times. The defense attorney also revealed that Esposito has not been taking medication and requested that he be placed under suicide watch while in custody.

Community Impact and Support

In response to the tragic events, local authorities have been working with the public school district to provide grief counseling and other support resources to students and staff affected by the loss. The police extended their thoughts and prayers to the victim’s family, friends, and all those impacted by this heartbreaking event.

