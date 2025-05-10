Everyone is furious if a beloved tree falls in the United Kingdom. Why ‘Moronic Mission’ Got Two Men Convicted

In a case that has sparked outrage across the UK and beyond, two men have been convicted for cutting down the famous Sycamore Gap tree in 2023 — an act described by prosecutors as a “moronic mission” and “mindless destruction.”

Who Were the Men and What Happened?

Daniel Graham (39) and Adam Carruthers (32) were found guilty of criminal damage by a jury at Newcastle Crown Court on May 9, 2024. The charges were related not only to the felling of the Sycamore Gap tree but also to the damage done to the nearby Hadrian’s Wall, a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

According to the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS), the men traveled from Carlisle to Northumberland on the night of September 27, 2023, with a chainsaw and cut the tree down in the early hours of September 28. They then returned home with a piece of the tree.

The Tree and Its Importance

The Sycamore Gap tree stood near Hadrian’s Wall in Northumberland and had become a well-known and beloved natural landmark. Planted in the late 1800s, it gained global recognition after appearing in the 1991 film Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves.

“This tree brought immeasurable joy to visitors,” said Gale Gilchrist, CPS North East’s chief prosecutor. “In under three minutes, these two men ended its historic legacy in a deliberate and senseless act.”

Evidence and Trial Details

The trial lasted eight days and included key evidence like a video found on Graham’s phone, which was later sent to Carruthers. The footage showed the tree being cut down. Although it remains unclear which of them physically cut it, both were the only ones with access to the video.

Investigators also found text and voice messages where the men discussed the crime and the media coverage it received. Prosecutors believe they did it for fun and enjoyed the public attention, even if they later denied involvement in court and blamed each other.

What Did Prosecutors Say?

Prosecutor Richard Wright KC strongly criticised the act, calling it the “arboreal equivalent of mindless thuggery.” He added, “Who would do such a thing? Take something beautiful and destroy it for no good reason.”

He described the men as “pathetic”, saying they thought they were “big men” but instead became symbols of senseless destruction.

The tree’s value was initially estimated at around $830,000, with $1,500 in damage to Hadrian’s Wall, though the actual figures are likely lower, according to another prosecutor.

Sentencing and What’s Next

Graham and Carruthers will be sentenced on July 15, 2024, and face up to 10 years in prison for their actions. Justice Christina Lambert will decide the length of their jail terms. According to Northumbria Police, neither man has given any reason for the crime — and officials say there “can never be a justifiable one.”

The destruction of the Sycamore Gap tree has left a deep emotional scar for many across the UK and even internationally. What once stood as a symbol of beauty and nature is now gone, destroyed in an act that many believe was done just for laughs. With the men now convicted, the public hopes their sentencing brings a sense of justice for what has been lost.

SOURCE