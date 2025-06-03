Crime

Eight people were burned, and a suspect is in custody following an attack with a’makeshift flamethrower’ during an Israeli hostage rally in Colorado

by John
Published On:
Eight people were burned, and a suspect is in custody following an attack with a'makeshift flamethrower' during an Israeli hostage rally in Colorado

A violent attack happened at a popular mall in Colorado, where a man used a homemade flamethrower and Molotov cocktails to injure eight people. The incident shocked the local community and is now being treated as a possible terrorist act. This article explains what happened, who was affected, and the ongoing investigation.

What Happened at the Mall?

On Sunday, June 1, 2025, an attack took place at the Pearl Street Mall in Boulder, Colorado. The police said the suspect targeted a group of people who were part of a peaceful weekly event. Witnesses said the attacker used a makeshift flamethrower and threw a burning device into the crowd. During the attack, the suspect was heard shouting “Free Palestine.”

The people who were hurt were taking part in a march supporting Israeli hostages. The attack left eight victims injured, including four men and four women aged between 52 and 88 years old. All were taken to hospitals in the Denver area for treatment.

The Suspect and Arrest

The suspect has been identified as Mohamed Sabry Soliman, a 45-year-old man from El Paso County, Colorado. Police caught him and took him to the hospital for medical checkups before booking him in jail. He faces multiple charges related to the attack.

Police quickly informed the FBI, which is now helping with the investigation. The FBI said they are treating this attack as an act of terrorism. They are working to find out more and protect the public from further harm.

FBI and Police Response

The FBI is actively investigating the attack and has taken action at a location in El Paso County connected to the case. FBI Denver’s Special Agent in Charge, Mark Michalek, said they stand with the victims and their communities. He promised that justice will be served quickly and that efforts will continue to keep everyone safe.

The FBI is working with local police and keeping the public informed as the investigation continues. At this time, they have not released more details because the case is still active.

The attack at Pearl Street Mall is a serious and disturbing event that injured eight people peacefully marching to show support. Authorities are working hard to investigate the crime and bring justice to the victims. This case shows the importance of safety during public gatherings and the need for strong cooperation between law enforcement agencies to prevent such attacks.

SOURCE

John

Related Articles

Police say 11 people were hospitalized following a mass stabbing at an Oregon homeless shelter

Police say 11 people were hospitalized following a mass stabbing at an Oregon homeless shelter

Mom, Accused of Killing Her 3-Year-Old Daughter, Dies After Being Caught Unresponsive in Jail Cell

Mom, Accused of Killing Her 3-Year-Old Daughter, Dies After Being Caught Unresponsive in Jail Cell

A Trump-appointed judge has blocked a Venezuelan deportation under the Alien Enemies Act, but there is a catch

A Trump-appointed judge has blocked a Venezuelan deportation under the Alien Enemies Act, but there is a catch

Police said a brother and sister battered and shot her ex-boyfriend, telling him 'he should die'

Police said a brother and sister battered and shot her ex-boyfriend, telling him ‘he should die’

I just killed someone and went away': Man fatally stabbed woman and her friend in a parking garage after detaining her in a car, according to authorities

I just killed someone and went away’: Man fatally stabbed woman and her friend in a parking garage after detaining her in a car, according to authorities

I shot them all': Enraged man says he's 'not proud' of murdering wife, stepson, and bedridden mother-in-law, police say

I shot them all’: Enraged man says he’s ‘not proud’ of murdering wife, stepson, and bedridden mother-in-law, police say

Leave a Comment