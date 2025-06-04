Donald Trump... I'm begging for aid. Inmate who claims he was 'released out' from mass jail escape allegedly begs for freedom in new video, cops say

New Orleans, L.A. – Antoine Massey, one of the inmates involved in a dramatic escape from the Orleans Justice Center last month, posted a video on Instagram this week pleading for help from President Donald Trump and rapper Lil Wayne, claiming that he didn’t break out, but was “let out.”

The Escape and Massey’s Plea

Massey, 32, allegedly posted the video starting Sunday, where he can be seen begging for assistance. In the video, he denies being responsible for the escape, saying, “They say that I broke out. I didn’t break out. I was let out.” He further explains that he fled because he was facing a life sentence for crimes he insists he didn’t commit.

Massey is accused of escaping the Orleans Justice Center, operated by the Orleans Parish Sheriff’s Office, by carving a hole behind a toilet and crawling through it to freedom. His plea video, which he posted to multiple Instagram accounts, has drawn attention as authorities continue to search for him.

Massey’s Legal Claims and Criminal History

In the video, Massey alleges that he was wrongly accused of domestic abuse involving strangulation and motor vehicle theft. However, he has a significant criminal history dating back to 2009, including convictions for armed robbery, aggravated flight from an officer, and possession of a firearm by a felon. Massey was also convicted of theft, criminal damage to property, and tampering with electronic monitoring equipment.

“I’m asking, please, for help,” Massey says in the video. “I’m saying people that been through the system that know it’s corrupt. Lil Wayne, Donald Trump, please, I’m asking for help. You know what I’m saying?”

Aftermath of the Escape

Since the escape, eight of the ten inmates have been arrested. However, Massey remains on the run, with authorities still searching for him. Derrick Groves, another escapee who was convicted of a double murder, is also still at large. Massey’s family reportedly recognized the background in the Instagram video and alerted authorities, leading to the execution of a search warrant at a home on Agriculture Street on Monday. Despite the search, Massey was not found.

Sheriff’s Response and Investigation

The escape prompted Orleans Parish Sheriff Susan Hutson to suspend multiple staff members and launch an internal investigation into the incident. In a statement on May 20, Hutson took full responsibility for the escape and halted her reelection campaign, saying, “We’ve taken immediate action.”

The U.S. Marshals Service has since been conducting an investigation into the escape and Massey’s public plea.

Current Status

As of Tuesday night, Massey remains at large, and law enforcement continues to pursue leads in an effort to bring him back into custody.

