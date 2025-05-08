Deputies Kill Great-Grandfather of Children Killed in Vehicle Accident

A deeply emotional tragedy unfolded outside the Hendricks County Courthouse in Danville, Indiana, where a 65-year-old man was shot and killed by police. The man, Mark Vawter, was reportedly the great-grandfather of two children who died in a car crash earlier this year.

This sad and shocking case connects a heartbroken family, a deadly car crash, and a courthouse confrontation that ended in gunfire.

What Happened Outside the Courthouse?

On May 5, around 12:55 p.m., Vawter allegedly fired shots at a police inmate transport van outside the courthouse. In response, two deputies opened fire and struck Vawter, who was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Indiana State Police.

Police later confirmed that a gun was found near Vawter’s body. Thankfully, no one else was injured during the incident. The inmates in the van were safely moved to a different location.

The February Crash That Changed Everything

Back on February 5, Vawter’s great-grandchildren, Ares (3 years old) and Iris (2 months old), were killed in a fiery car crash in Plainfield, Indiana. The car they were in burst into flames after being hit by another vehicle.

The driver of the other car was S’Doni Pettis, 25, who survived. Police said Pettis was driving a stolen vehicle at the time.

Pettis’ Charges and Court Case

Pettis is facing multiple charges, including:

Three counts of resisting law enforcement causing death

Causing death and injury while driving under the influence of a controlled substance

Auto theft and conversion

The crash took place at U.S. 40 and Ronald Reagan Parkway, and Pettis was scheduled to be transported on May 5 but his hearing was rescheduled, meaning he was not in the van at the time of the shooting.

Police believe Vawter went to the courthouse to kill Pettis in revenge for the crash that killed his great-grandchildren.

Safety Measures and Legal Concerns

Due to safety concerns, the Hendricks County Prosecutor’s Office filed a motion to keep Pettis’ court information private, to avoid future attacks or vigilante actions. They stated that sharing such details could put other inmates, officers, and courthouse staff in danger.

Defense attorney Brad Banks added, “It’s rare, but tragic. It not only puts the accused at risk but others in the transport vehicle too.”

A Grandfather’s Grief

Back in February, after the death of his great-grandchildren, Vawter spoke to IndyStar while attending a ceremony for Ares, who was an organ donor. In tears, he said, “It should have been Ares who buried me, not me burying him. He was so young.”

This heartbreaking case highlights the deep pain that families go through after losing loved ones, especially in tragic, preventable circumstances. While Mark Vawter’s grief is unimaginable, taking justice into his own hands resulted in yet another tragic death. It’s a reminder of how trauma, justice, and safety intersect in complex and emotional ways.

As the legal case against Pettis moves forward, courts, law enforcement, and the public must carefully balance justice, security, and empathy for everyone involved.

