“Bag taped around her head”: Police claim that a man Googled “murder defenses” after discovering his child’s mother dead in a bleach-covered chair

ST. LOUIS, MISSOURI – A 34-year-old man, Karl Mayberry, has been arrested and charged with first-degree murder in the horrifying 2021 death of 31-year-old Alvatyne Thomas, the mother of his child.

Thomas was discovered dead in her home, seated upright in a chair, with a plastic bag taped around her head, according to police reports and court documents reviewedby Law&Crime.

What Police Found at the Scene

On December 27, 2021, officers from the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department responded to a welfare check at Thomas’s residence on Oregon Avenue.

When officers entered the home, they found Thomas already dead, with several disturbing injuries:

A plastic bag tightly taped around her head

A gunshot wound in the back

Severe swelling on her forehead

A severed ear

Defensive wounds on her hands

Bleach poured over her body

Abuse and Suspicion

During the investigation, family members told police that Thomas had been in an abusive relationship with Karl Mayberry, who is also the father of her child.

Detectives examined Thomas’s phone, which showed text messages between her and Mayberry shortly before her death. In her last messages, Thomas mentioned she was at home and going to sleep.

Mayberry’s Alibi Falls Apart

Mayberry told police he was at work when Thomas was killed. However, co-workers revealed that he was missing for several hours during the critical time period and later returned wearing different clothes and looking emotionally upset, according to the affidavit.

Evidence From His Phone and Messages

Police obtained search warrants for Mayberry’s phone and social media. On his device, they found several incriminating details:

A message he sent after the murder said Thomas had been “found dead in the kitchen with a plastic bag wrap around her head” — this information had not yet been made public by police.

Google searches such as: “First-degree murder defenses” “Can he say she say be used against a person for murder in Missouri”

A text message to a criminal lawyer, asking how much it would cost “to defend a murder”

Legal Status and Criminal Background

Mayberry is currently being held without bond at the St. Louis City Justice Center. Court records show that he was on federal probation at the time of Thomas’s death for previous convictions, including:

Assault

Felon in possession of a firearm

He made his first court appearance on Friday afternoon.

The tragic death of Alvatyne Thomas has shocked the St. Louis community and raises serious concerns about domestic violence, especially when it involves repeat offenders. With strong digital evidence, witness statements, and past abuse reports, the case now moves to trial, where the court will decide Mayberry’s fate.

