Authorities accuse a mother of neglecting her teenage son with cerebral palsy by starving him

In a heartbreaking case from central Indiana, a mother is accused of neglecting her disabled teenage son, leading to severe malnutrition. The boy, Ezekiel “Zeke” Sheppard, who had cerebral palsy, later passed away in June 2025.

Mother Charged in Neglect Case

Tanya Boyd has been charged with neglect of a dependent resulting in serious bodily injury, a level three felony, according to Grant County Superior Court records. She is accused of failing to provide proper care for her son, who had significant medical needs.

Concerns Raised in 2021

The Indiana Department of Child Services (DCS) first started looking into the case in 2021, after concerns were raised about Zeke’s malnutrition and poor physical growth.

Despite being 17 years old, Zeke was found to weigh just 88.5 pounds in August 2022, when he was removed from his mother’s care. He was then placed in a children’s facility, where his health quickly improved.

Health Improved After Removal

While living at the facility, Zeke’s condition got much better. He gained 61% more weight and grew two inches in height. These improvements confirmed concerns that he had not been receiving proper care before.

Zeke’s Death and Trial Update

Zeke sadly passed away on June 11, 2025, though it’s not clear whether his death was directly related to the past neglect. In September 2023, the Indiana DCS contacted Marion Police for further investigation into the case.

Boyd is currently not in jail, according to records from the Grant County Jail. She is scheduled to appear in court in November 2025 for a pre-trial conference, with her trial set for December 15.

Remembering Zeke

Zeke’s obituary described him as a kind, loving boy who enjoyed country music and talking with others. He was known for his smile and his attachment to a stuffed alligator toy, which helped support him in bed. He is survived by both his mother and father.

