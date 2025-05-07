At least three people are dead and many more are hurt after a mass shooting at an Arizona restaurant:

A tragic shooting at a popular restaurant in Glendale, Arizona, left three people dead and several others injured on the evening of Sunday, 4 May. The incident happened at El Camaron Gigante Mariscos & Steakhouse during what was supposed to be a festive Cinco de Mayo celebration.

What Happened at the Restaurant?

The shooting took place around 7:45 p.m., according to Fox 10. Glendale Police reported that at least nine people were shot, including the three who lost their lives. Multiple news outlets, including ABC News and NBC News, confirmed the serious nature of the incident.

According to NBC, the shooting may have involved “multiple shooters,” though no one has been arrested so far. Officers are still investigating what led to the violence.

Police Investigating Possible Rival Group Involvement

Officer Moroni Mendez, speaking to the media, said police are not yet sure of the exact number of people injured but confirmed that it is more than three. “The number is closer to nine now,” he said.

While no arrests have been made yet, police have detained several people. “They may be suspects, witnesses, or victims — we’re still figuring that out,” Officer Mendez added.

One theory being investigated is whether the shooting involved two rival groups, although police have not confirmed any connections between the people involved.

Witness Describes the Horrifying Scene

An unidentified witness told NBC affiliate KPNX that the shooting occurred during a Cinco de Mayo party at the restaurant. He described the event as family-friendly, with people of all ages present when the violence began.

The witness said he had just stepped outside the restaurant when he heard more than 20 gunshots in rapid succession, followed by a brief pause and 10 more shots. His car was hit by stray bullets.

He also mentioned that he assisted an injured person and saw emergency responders performing intense chest compressions on victims who were critically hurt.

Identities of Victims Yet to Be Released

Authorities are currently withholding the names of the victims until their families have been notified. The Glendale Police Department and the restaurant have not yet provided any official statements to the media.

Despite the involvement of multiple shooters, Officer Mendez reassured the public that there is no ongoing threat to community safety at the moment.

What was meant to be a joyful Cinco de Mayo celebration at El Camaron Gigante Mariscos & Steakhouse turned into a night of heartbreak and chaos. With three lives lost and several others injured, the Glendale community is now seeking answers and justice. Police are actively investigating the incident, including the possibility of rival group violence, and are speaking to multiple people who may be connected. As families wait for news and updates, the city mourns another tragic act of gun violence.

SOURCE