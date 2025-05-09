Ankle monitor can be removed from a married man accused of smuggling abortion pills into his pregnant mistress’s body during intercourse

A shocking case from Washington State has made headlines as a nurse practitioner, David Coots, accused of forcing abortion pills into his girlfriend’s body during sex, has been allowed to remove his electronic ankle monitor.

Despite facing serious charges, a judge has given Coots the green signal to take off the tracking device so he can start a skincare business. The decision has left the alleged victim scared for her safety.

Who Is David Coots?

David Coots, 43, is a former nurse practitioner from Gig Harbor, Washington. He was working at MultiCare Gig Harbor Medical Park until his nursing license was suspended in April 2024 by the state’s Board of Nursing.

Court records show that he was married and a father of five, but began a romantic affair with one of his patients, a woman who later became pregnant.

The Shocking Allegations

The woman claims that when she told Coots she was pregnant, he first acted “overly supportive.” But things quickly turned dark. On two different occasions, Coots is accused of trying to end the pregnancy without the woman’s consent.

Court documents say he prescribed abortion pills (misoprostol) to himself and during intercourse, inserted four pills into her body without her knowledge, in an effort to cause a miscarriage.

Involvement of His Wife

This disturbing case gets worse. Coots’ wife, Melissa Coots, pleaded guilty in June 2024 to trying to bribe the victim with $2,000 to stay quiet. She reportedly said that going to the police would ruin both her and her husband’s lives.

Violating Court Orders

Even after a protection order was placed, Coots continued to contact the woman. On February 5, he was messaging her repeatedly and even left gifts and flowers at her home. He was arrested for violating the protection order.

The victim told the court she lives in fear of Coots. She said the ankle monitor gave her some sense of security, and if it’s removed, she would consider leaving the state with her daughter because of how terrified she feels.

A New Business Amid Criminal Charges

Surprisingly, despite these criminal charges, Coots obtained a new esthetician license on April 11, 2024, from the Department of Licensing. He plans to start a business that treats acne, rosacea, hyperpigmentation, and other skin conditions.

However, the department has now started reviewing his license. Coots had claimed on the application that he had no criminal record — something now clearly under question.

What’s Next?

Coots will be allowed to remove his ankle monitor on May 14, but he is still legally barred from contacting the alleged victim. His next court hearing is tentatively scheduled for June 6.

This disturbing case has raised serious questions about how individuals with serious criminal charges are still able to start new businesses and move freely. The victim has expressed deep concern for her safety, especially after learning that Coots could soon be without a tracking device. The authorities have now begun reviewing his esthetician license, and the outcome of the upcoming court hearing on June 6 will be closely watched.

This story is a reminder of the importance of listening to survivors and making sure that safety and justice remain the top priority.

If you or someone you know is facing domestic violence, contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233.

SOURCE