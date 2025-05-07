An ex-boyfriend hid in her bathroom with a knife and no pants or underwear on as part of a “prank” that included a fake stabbing attack: Police

In a shocking and bizarre case, a 25-year-old man from South Carolina was arrested after allegedly sneaking into his ex-girlfriend’s home, hiding in her bathroom shower without pants, and waiting to scare her with a knife. Authorities say the man claimed it was all just a “prank” to fix their argument — but it turned into a terrifying experience for the woman.

The Alleged Incident

The man, identified as Jackson Arnold, is facing multiple serious charges including first-degree burglary, assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Police say the incident happened at a house on Westway Drive in Charleston, South Carolina. Arnold allegedly entered the property through a detached garage apartment when his ex-girlfriend was not at home. He then hid in the bathroom shower, wearing no pants or underwear and with biker shorts pulled over his face like a mask.

What Happened When She Came Home

When the woman returned to her house, Arnold allegedly came out of the shower holding a knife. Police say he pretended to slice and stab at her throat, using the knife to make threatening gestures.

He even held the knife up to his head, which made the victim panic and push him away. Thankfully, the knife did not touch her skin, but the fear was very real.

Then, according to police, Arnold dropped the knife and started choking the woman with one hand, stopping her from breathing. The victim managed to pull the biker shorts off his face, realizing it was her ex-boyfriend.

The Alleged “Prank” and Escape

Arnold reportedly told the woman that it was a joke and he only wanted to talk to her after an argument they had over text messages. The woman ran to the main house and asked others there to call 911, according to local news channel WCBD.

Arnold was arrested on Sunday and is currently being held at the Al Cannon Detention Center. His first court appearance is scheduled for June 19.

Serious Charges and Legal Trouble

What Arnold may have considered a “prank” is being treated by the law as a serious and violent crime. Breaking into someone’s home, carrying a weapon, and causing physical harm or fear can lead to long prison sentences. The charges he faces reflect the severity of what happened.

This disturbing case shows that actions meant as “pranks” can have real, dangerous consequences. What was described as an attempt to “lighten the mood” turned into a terrifying experience for the victim and has landed the accused in serious legal trouble. Respect for personal space, consent, and safety is critical — especially when relationships end.

SOURCE