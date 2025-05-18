After a shooting at a gym in Las Vegas, at least one person was killed, three were injured, and police killed a suspect

Las Vegas, NV – A tragic shooting on Friday afternoon, May 16, at a Las Vegas gym has left two people dead and at least three others injured, according to local police.

What Happened?

The incident occurred around 1:34 p.m. at a business located on the 1700 block of North Rainbow Boulevard, which has now been confirmed as the Las Vegas Athletic Club. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) responded to reports of gunshots inside the building.

When officers arrived, they spotted a man armed with a gun near the entrance. The suspect tried to run away, and police opened fire, striking him. Officers then quickly took him into custody and provided medical help until emergency services arrived.

The suspect was taken to UMC Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Victims of the Shooting

Police confirmed that one person died at the scene. Two others were taken to the hospital, including one victim in critical condition. A third injured person managed to get themselves to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

So far, the identity of the suspect has not been released, and the motive behind the shooting remains unclear.

Eyewitness Accounts

Several people who were at the gym during the incident shared what they saw.

Gary Steward, 20, told the Las Vegas Review-Journal that he saw the suspect enter the building and begin shooting near the front desk.

“As we’re walking up, bullets started coming through and people started flying out,” he said.

Claudio Vigani, who was working out inside, told KLAS-TV,

“They said, ‘Get out, get out, get out,’ then I saw the dead guy next to the machine.”

Video footage shared by KSNV News on social media shows the suspect lying on the ground in the parking lot, surrounded by police after being shot.

Police and Club Respond

The LVMPD confirmed this is the third officer-involved shooting of 2025. They stated that no officers were injured during the incident. The investigation is still ongoing.

The Las Vegas Athletic Club posted a statement on X (formerly Twitter), saying:

“We are heartbroken by the tragedy that occurred today at our Northwest club. Our prayers are with the victims, their families, our members and our team.”

They also announced the club would be temporarily closed while they assist police with the investigation.

This shocking event has once again raised concerns about gun violence in public places. With two people dead and three others injured, the community is left in grief and confusion. Authorities are continuing their investigation, and updates are expected as more information becomes available. The focus now is on supporting the victims, their families, and the community during this difficult time.

