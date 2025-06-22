After a “piece of garbage,” a toddler dies. Sheriff Claims Dad Left Him in a “Hot Truck” to Drink and Get a Haircut

ORMOND BEACH, FLA. — A Florida father has been arrested after his 18-month-old son tragically died from heatstroke after being left in a vehicle for hours while the father spent time at a bar and barber shop. The arrest of Scott Gardner, 33, occurred on Thursday, June 19, nearly two weeks after the death of his son, Sebastian Gardner.

The Tragic Incident

On June 6, Sebastian Gardner was left alone in the backseat of a hot truck for over three hours while his father, Scott Gardner, went to Classic Cuts for a haircut and then to Hanky Panky’s Lounge, a nearby cocktail lounge in Ormond Beach, police say.

Gardner allegedly left the toddler in the truck with the windows down, no air conditioning, and only a small battery-powered fan aimed at him. Authorities reported that Scott left his son in the vehicle around 11:30 a.m. and did not check on him during the time he was inside the bar, staying there until at least 2:00 p.m.

At approximately 2:40 p.m., after leaving the bar, Scott Gardner returned home briefly before calling 911 to report that his son was not breathing. In a 911 call recording, Scott can be heard saying, “My son’s not breathing. A year and a half. Oh my god. He just had his eyes open. Oh my god, Sebastian.”

Investigations and Conflicting Accounts

However, investigators believe Sebastian had already been dead for one to two hours before Scott called for help. The toddler was unresponsive when first responders arrived at the scene, and despite attempts to revive him, Sebastian was pronounced dead at the hospital at 3:30 p.m. The toddler’s body temperature was reported to be over 107 degrees, with medical personnel estimating that the vehicle’s interior temperature reached up to 111 degrees.

Following the tragic death, authorities say Scott Gardner returned to Hanky Panky’s Lounge after the incident, staying at the bar with his mother until nearly midnight. Witnesses at the bar remarked that Scott and his mother didn’t appear as distraught as one would expect after the death of a child.

Gardner’s Arrest and Confession

After multiple conflicting statements about the events that led to his son’s death, Scott Gardner eventually confessed to the charges. He was arrested and charged with aggravated manslaughter of a child and child neglect causing great bodily harm. Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood expressed his shock and outrage at the case, calling Scott a “human piece of garbage” and emphasizing the intentional nature of the incident.

“This father is a human piece of garbage. And he’s a lying sack of s—,” Sheriff Chitwood said. “There’s no logical reason why this little guy is dead. This was intentional. That’s what the charges are for.”

The Impact of the Tragic Loss

This heartbreaking case has shocked the local community, as it serves as a reminder of the devastating consequences of leaving children unattended in hot vehicles. Law enforcement authorities have condemned the actions of Scott Gardner and are committed to holding him accountable for the tragic death of his son.

